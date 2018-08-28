Search

Reader letter: Norfolk’s Little Switzerland should be open to the public

PUBLISHED: 10:49 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 15 January 2019

Bernie Woods, Kedleston Drive, Cringleford.

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine

Archant

As someone who spent nearly all of my childhood years living in the close vicinity of Little Switzerland, I was naturally interested in Luke Powell’s recent article.

The remains of the High and Low bridge. Photo: SubmittedThe remains of the High and Low bridge. Photo: Submitted

The area has become overgrown and difficult to find. On recent visits I was disappointed to see the lack of attention given to the High and Low Bridge, which is surely an important heritage site, and it is falling into decay.

READ MORE: The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

My first recollections of the area would be around 1942, when there was unobstructed access to the bridge and it was a popular spot to visit on a quiet and peaceful Sunday stroll. It was always made abundantly clear that under no circumstances was anyone allowed to proceed any further down the track past the bridge. The inevitable ‘trespassers will be prosecuted’ sign was in full view. If you ignored this instruction and carried out such a heinous crime your chances of being cleared

were somewhat slim.

I firmly believe that the time has come for the owners to make a gesture to their fellow Norfolk citizens and allow access and I am sure there would be sufficient volunteers to clear the immediate area and repair the bridge.

The building you can see in this c1917 postcard is believed to be the old Groves End pub. Photo: Broadlandmemories.co.ukThe building you can see in this c1917 postcard is believed to be the old Groves End pub. Photo: Broadlandmemories.co.uk

This would be an ideal opportunity for the Broads Authority/National Trust to become involved and show they are prepared to work with powerful landowners for the benefit of the community at large and to preserve this important piece of our local history.

There are many people in the area whose ancestors worked long and hard to maintain and enhance the value of the estate for 300 years.

What a lovely gesture it would be to open the site for the use and enjoyment of the public in recognition of the past efforts of the great people of Norfolk.

