Reader letter: The life blood of Norwich is being strangled by ideology

PUBLISHED: 11:24 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 December 2018

Peter Divey, Norwich.

Norwich City Council has become increasingly introverted and inward looking, says a reader Photo: Jo Clarke

Norwich City Council has become increasingly introverted and inward looking, says a reader Photo: Jo Clarke

Jo Clarke

I grew up in Norfolk, schooled at Wymondham. Norwich was there, the power and the glory, but was generally outside of my orbit. A bi-monthly treat.

That is the point, everybody who lives in Norfolk visits Norwich, more or less often. Norwich City Council has forgotten this and has become increasingly introverted and inward looking. The anti-car push is very damaging. Obsession with cycle lanes and traffic management that limits visitors and commuters is folly.

Traffic light management is not just incompetent but deliberately punitive. The Park and Ride bus may be able to utilise a bus only lane, all the rest sit in a queue, the worker bee, the entrepreneur, business people and frustrated visitor. The life blood of Norwich is being strangled by ideology.

Anglia Square needs to be demolished urgently. As ugly an eye-sore as exists in England. Magdalen Road and the whole area would benefit. As for that fly-over! The centre of the city keeps tracking further away from the Anglican Cathedral and now even the market is under pressure. Empty stalls abound. Like anything, there is a finite capacity limit, so every time a new Chapelfield is opened, somewhere else

fades away. Trade does not increase, it just moves geographically.

The Norwich churches that fell into irrelevance, not exploited in any useful way. Hatch a plan to maximise tourism using these unique old buildings in a coordinated way.

Expand the Norwich 12 to 13, of course St Peter Mancroft should be formally included. Selling off the Castle Mall, a disgusting and short-sighted idea to garner some quick cash that was here today, gone tomorrow.

Do not become too obsessed with special interests and social justice. The best way too support the needy is by lifting the city as a whole. Too

much energy spent upon a niche can only ever be tactical, strategy always wins the long game.

The MPs that represent Norwich are of an astonishingly low quality, it is all about them, not the citizens or the city.

Topic Tags:

