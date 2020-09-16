Quiz

How much do you know about Victorian Norwich?

Welcome to a walk through the Norwich of the 19th and early 20th centuries with tour guide John Humphreys. In normal times he leads history walking tours from the city’s Tourist Information Centre. This summer he has helped put together this quiz taster of a tour through Victorian Norwich. In 1801 Norwich was a still a significant industrial centre but no longer the nation’s second city after London. Its population of 38,000 grew to 120,000 by 1911 as the city spread beyond its medieval walls.

Once you have tried the multiple choice picture quiz, find out more about the answers below.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANSWERS

1 The Duke of Norfolk Henry Fitzalan-Howard donated the funds in thanksgiving for his first marriage. The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, designed by George Gilbert Scott junior, was built between 1882 and 1910 on the site of a former city prison and became a cathedral in 1976 - the second biggest Roman Catholic cathedral in the country.

2 In 1792 the Norwich Waterworks Company built a reservoir and water tower in Chapelfield. This was abandoned in the 1850s. The ornamental gardens were opened in 1880, with a pagoda made by Barnards and Bishops which survived until 1949.

3 The Old Skating Rink is now the shop Country and Eastern and the home to its South Asia Collection museum. The Skating Rink opened in 1876 and the Salvation Army used the building from 1882.

4 Civil servant and novelist Anthony Trollope wrote the Chronicles of Barsetshire. British post boxes were originally sage green.

5 Apart from the new fish market, the stalls were not fixed and could also be cleared away to create a large open space for public celebrations and parades.

6 The Garnet opened as the Baron of Beef in 1861 and was later renamed for 19th century military man Sir Garnet Wolseley. It is one of the oldest buildings on the Market Place, dating back to the 15th century.

7 Norwich City Football Club played its first game in September 1902 as an amateur team in the Norfolk and Suffolk League.

8 Crystal House is an 1863 industrial building inspired by the Crystal Palace of the Great Exhibition of 1851. It was built as a display area for an engineering business Holmes and Son and was occupied by another engineering company until 1983, and then became a toy and model shop, a furniture shop and café and in 2018 plans were approved for it to become a gin distillery, restaurant and bar for Bullards Spirits.

9 The prominent building was originally the Harrvey and Hudson Bank, also known as the Crown Bank. In 1870 it was discovered that owner Sir Robert Harvey, had opened false accounts to invest in unsuccessful share options. The bank was declared bankrupt and Harvey killed himself. The Post Office bought the site and it was Norwich’s central Post Office for almost a century.

10 The Guildhall. Before the city council set up the fire brigade insurance companies had their own fire brigades - but only attended the premises of their customers.