Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact: Get display advertising to work for your business

PUBLISHED: 10:54 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:06 20 November 2018

Jamie Brown says display advertising can be a key part of your marketing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Brown says display advertising can be a key part of your marketing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

What is display advertising and how can you make it work for your business? Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact explains.

Even if you don’t realise it, you have come across display advertising.

You have seen it on web pages, in newspapers and in magazines.

It’s everywhere, once you start to look, and there are plenty of companies out there who are already doing it well. So how do you get display advertising to work for your business?

Let’s begin by asking ‘Just what is display advertising meant to do?’

Display is an often misunderstood ad format: it has changed significantly, even in the last 10 years and has gone from being the jack-of-all-trades to being a powerful but more specialised tool. Let me explain…

We are in a time when you can show your display ads to a pretty specific audience… big circulation figures and high viewer figures aren’t the be-all-and-end-all-now.

Modern marketing techniques allow display to be targeted, by context, geography and data to entirely relevant audiences.

The content of display ads is also changing – remember display is being shown (in the main) to people who aren’t researching, comparing or buying yet.

A modern display audience is relevant but mainly passive, so hammering them with an offer or loads of product detail is unlikely to be effective. Modern display needs to clearly tell the passive audience: ‘We are awesome at that thing you love… our name is x, remember us.’

So the long and short of it is that modern display’s greatest strength is building awareness in a target market… and this is what your display is meant to do.

With that in mind, your business needs to use its display advertising to deliver interesting, engaging and (importantly) memorable content.

At Local Impact we have been doing this for our readers for more than 165 years – we get display.

We can also help you measure just how effective your display is and show you how your brand strength is driving your sales. We really are display advertising black belts.

Get in touch now and get the benefit of all our brightest sparks.

Find out more at www.archantlocalimpact.co.uk

Most Read

A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sex attacker who tied woman to bed during two-day crime spree gets life sentence

Gary Nathan. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Video WATCH: Cyclist narrowly avoids being hit after jumping red light

A dashcam driver captured the moment of a near miss. Photo: Submitted

Should Norwich become car free? Campaign launched by man living with lung condition

Guildhall Hill. Photo: Antony Kelly

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide