Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

PUBLISHED: 18:38 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 28 January 2019

Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

Archant

Jake Nicholls began riding a motorbike at just three years old, taking part in his first race on his 6th birthday, which he went on to win. Up until the age of 16, Jake raced Junior Motocross Bikes before turning professional. He was just 17 when he competed in his first World Championship. Sadly, an injury caused Jake to retire from the World Championship Scene in 2017. His highlights were being placed 4th in the World Championship 2012 and reaching the podium at the British Grand Prix. Last year Jake joined his father, Suffolk businessman Guy Nicholls, at Tru7 Group, where he is Operations Manager. Jake competes in the British Motocross Championship and loves living in Suffolk. He talks to Gina Long MBE

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Ipswich Hospital in 1990. I have been here ever since, apart from three years where I lived in Belgium between February and October for sport. I love it here and won’t ever leave.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

I love how one minute you can be in a busy town, and 20 minutes later you can be in Debach or Charsfield feeling like you have wound the clock back 30 years.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

I’m not particularly fond of the many changes that have happened in Ipswich over the years, or the Orwell bridge. There’s also a big bump on the A14 near Asda, but apart from that I haven’t got many gripes.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

It’s a toss-up between The White Horse in Easton and Milsoms in Kesgrave, especially when Aaron Skerritt is cooking.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Either jetskiing at Felixstowe in the summer or mountain biking in the old Claydon quarry with my mates, followed by a pint of Guinness in one of our many pubs. Or driving down to Aldeburgh with my wife and having some fish n chips, that’s definitely 3rd in line, haha.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Orford Ness fascinates me and I want to learn more about it, but otherwise, I’m not really a landmark sort of guy.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The British Motocross Championship at Blaxhall pits near Glemham Hall is always a highlight being a local rider, but I do love the Suffolk Show.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

It has been motocross forever and I am a massive bulldozer geek, but I think my specialist Mastermind subject is soil and how it changes with the weather. It’s a huge part of my life.

What is always in your fridge?

Oat milk for my tea, coffee and granola seeds.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

You’re a long time dead.

What’s your favourite film?

Dumb and Dumber.

What was your first job?

Motocross rider.

What is your most treasured possession?

Every one of my trophies from racing.

Who do you admire most?

My father Guy, for the empire he has created. My Granddad Percy left a great legacy which my father has gone on to build. My Dad’s work ethic is phenomenal, as is his passion for all he does. For the daily lessons, he gives me without even realising it. My Mum is a legend, for always being at my races with my Dad, despite the weather and distance travelled to get where ever I am in the world or the UK.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Bicycles would have to be my biggest indulgence.

What do you like about yourself most?

My honesty and general lack of interest in what other people are doing.

What’s your worst character trait?

My selfishness when it comes to my racing. Unfortunately it is the only way to be successful in a sport where you are on your own, but I am ruthless leading up to and on the day of an event.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Dubai, because it’s one of the only places that is nice and hot in November and isn’t dangerous. We once spent a couple of nights in Lake Garda, Italy mid-season, which was lovely.

Best day of your life?

The first ever time I reached the podium of a world motocross grand prix in Holland and dedicating it to a friend who had recently passed. That was so special.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Full English from the Wild Strawberry café in Woodbridge.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Guinness or a nice glass of red.

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m pretty good at talking people into things

When were you most embarrassed?

Holding farts in at yoga!

What’s your earliest memory?

Being made to eat my lunch, in the kitchen of the nursery I attended, after being told off for constantly running around the play area making motorbike noises.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Metallica – Nothing else matters.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I’m a huge lover of cats.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

“it’s alright for you!”

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

I was born here, I’m proud of where I’m from. I’m a Suffolk boy from a Suffolk family and I love our the countryside in Suffolk and Norfolk.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I’m very proud of my Suffolk roots. I wish parents would consider allowing their kids to try motocross. It’s a nice levelling sport and very accessible. We are totally spoilt in Suffolk and Norfolk for practice tracks to hone our skills on. And if you need any diggers, lorries or aggregate, please do call the TRU7 Group!

To follow Gina Long @geewizzgee1

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City chief ready for another cup final at Leeds United

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to promotion rivals Leeds United this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broadland police warn people not to approach ‘suspicious’ vehicles after spate of burglaries

Police have warned the public to not approach suspicious people operating in a number of villages after a spate of burglaries. Picture: Archant

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #346 discusses Norwich City’s battle with the Blades and looks ahead to Leeds

Onel Hernandez's goal against Sheffield United was particularly enjoyed by podcast gues David Hannant Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists