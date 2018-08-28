Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

Deep pan, crisp and even - I had pizza in the garden on Christmas Day and loved it

PUBLISHED: 11:43 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:45 28 December 2018

Nick Richards, right, enjoying pizza for Christmas with friend Steve Wood in London

Nick Richards, right, enjoying pizza for Christmas with friend Steve Wood in London

Archant

There wasn’t a turkey in sight for Nick Richards this Christmas Day as he opted for an al fresco festive feast with friends

No, I didn’t burn the turkey, no it wasn’t a takeaway and no, it wasn’t an anti-social meal for one.

It was a decision taken at the end of this year’s scorching summer to do Christmas a little bit differently on a day when most people don’t actually venture outside for more than a few minutes.

I will explain.

For the last decade I’ve spent most of my August bank holidays in a corner of south-east London not far from what was once the Millennium Dome.

My friend Steve has a birthday at the end of August and it usually involves a party with a food theme.

Over the years we’ve had Indian, Mexican, American and this year it was Italian, largely because he’d just bought one of those outdoor pizza ovens.

Despite coming at the end of a record-breaking summer, this year’s pizza party came with a side order of rain. But it got us all thinking - what if we could replicate that carefree summer feeling in winter. More specifically, could we do it on Christmas Day?

It would join the ranks of other non-traditional Christmas Days I’ve enjoyed this century - the one in the Channel Islands, the one eating fish pie in London and the one eating steak sandwiches on a campsite in New Zealand.

But this was the most different Christmas dinner I’ve ever had, and I have to say the most relaxed, stress-free and joyful one ever.

Along with my wife and two boys, aged six and three, we were invited back to London for Christmas as part of a hotch-potch gathering of people which totalled nine adults and eight kids under eight. Later, the next door neighbours came round too

Shorn of the festive timetable, it was a rolling feast.

The pizza oven stayed on kicking out its 260C heat, providing a focal point which to gather around. Nobody cared what time it was, nobody said: “We’ll do dinner for 4pm”. Nobody was left in the kitchen peeling sprouts, trimming parsnips, chopping carrots or doing that weird tin-scraping dance when you make gravy using the dregs of what the turkey was cooked in.

Most importantly, nobody felt left out.

The TV stayed off (sorry your majesty), the music was cranked up and new friendships were made while we created a pizza revolution.

Pizzas were assembled in seconds with toppings such as sprouts, figs and pigs in blankets and we ate them over several hours in between dancing in the kitchen, playing with the children and watching the youngsters bounce around on the trampoline late into the night.

It was so liberating not to have to lubricate my body in readiness for a food avalanche. We didn’t have to sit at a table with kids who have the staying power of a dog at a doorbell convention and I didn’t have to retire to the armchair with a 5,000 calorie debt, fall asleep and wake up to board game Armageddon.

At 7pm, while most of the nation had inhaled a calorie intake that would run Hertfordshire for a week, I was burning off more calories than I’d eaten, throwing some questionable dance moves to music from Vanilla Ice to Guns N’ Roses.

I realise having a traditional sit-down Christmas dinner is a key part of the big day for a lot of people but for me it splits the day in half – everyone seems to enjoy the bit before dinner but is too fed up to move afterwards.

I don’t feel like I missed out on anything this year. I had a blast.

And I if need any festive feedback on how it went, I just need to remember that lovely look in my six-year-old son’s eyes when he’d voluntarily stayed up until 1am and was totally broken inside but I know he’d had a Christmas Day to always remember.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Trio convicted of murder over shop blast which killed former Norwich student

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Exciting times lie ahead for cross country in Norfolk under duo’s management

Dominic Blake on his way to victory at the Valentine 10K. Picture: Ian Edwards Photography

Norwich landlord thanks all those who made community Christmas Lunch possible

Jonathon Childs, has thanked everyone who made the Christmas Day celebrations a reality and has vowed to continue holding community events in the new year. Image: Jonathon Childs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists