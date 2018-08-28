Search

How to write to Father Christmas

PUBLISHED: 08:18 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 28 October 2018

Santa flying over night sky. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa flying over night sky. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

With the big day fast approaching, how can you make sure you’re in with a shout when it comes to finding what you want under the tree on Christmas Day.

While there’s no cast-iron guarantee - even if you’ve been good all year - a letter to the man himself can’t harm your chances.

Father Christmas has an address where you can write to him in Reindeerland, as he gets everything ready for December 25.

Check out our explainer to find out where to send your letter - and pick up some tips on how to write to the guy in the beard.

The Post Office says Santa is very busy in the run-up to the festive season, but will do his best to reply to every card or letter he receives.

Girls opening Christmas gifts. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphotoGirls opening Christmas gifts. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All letters must be posted by Friday, December 8 and have a first class stamp on them.

