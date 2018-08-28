Search

A Norwich meet-up to help mums juggle work, childcare, leisure and life

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 18 January 2019

Emma Victor-Smith of We Got This (Sometimes!) Picture: Emily Gray Photograph

Emma Victor-Smith of We Got This (Sometimes!) Picture: Emily Gray Photograph

Emily Gray Photography

Setting up your own business is the latest theme for We Got This (Sometimes!) – launched by a Norfolk mum keen to bring top parenting bloggers, speakers and entertainers to Norfolk

Want more time with the kids, more money and a better work-life balance? Who doesn’t?

According to more than half the Norfolk women in a survey by mums’ social group We Got This (Sometimes!), balancing the demands of work and family is one of their biggest challenges.

Now the Norwich-based mums’ social and events group is hosting two women who have been there, done that and are ready to share some tips.

Annie Ridout, author of The Freelance Mum, will talk about choosing the right career and choosing childcare, getting your name out there and perfecting a brand.

Steph Douglas owns Don’t Buy Her Flowers, born from being overwhelmed by the bouquets she received after childbirth – overwhelmed in the sense that felt incapable of caring for anything else and wondered whether anyone else longed for packages of food, beauty products, stationery, accessories and entertainment.

Emma Victor-Smith, who set up We Got This (Sometimes!), said the event was ‘for people going back to work after having babies, are changing career, going freelance, starting a business, fancy a night out with nice people, want to meet Annie and Steph…”

She has already brought some of the biggest names in parenting blogs and podcasts to Norfolk and will be interviewing Annie and Steph and chairing Q&As. Liz Cobbold from Cawston-based Broadland Wineries will also be on hand with speed-dating-style mentoring sessions about combining work as an employee with family life.

We Got This began as a way to bring the parenting inspiration she found online closer to home, with events, workshops and meet-ups to inspire and entertain parents.

Making Work Work is at Bills, Norwich, on Wednesday February 13, tickets £15 including a glass of fizz, and the option to donate to Home-Start Norfolk, which trains volunteers to support parents during one-to-one weekly visits.

wegotthisco.com/norwich-events

