Paranormal Norfolk: Five of the scariest sightings on record

A paranormal database has revealed some of the creepiest paranormal happenings in the county.

Werewolves, phantom coaches, and faceless men – according to paranormaldatabase.com all of these terrifying sights have been spotted in Norfolk. Here are some of the spookiest reports on record.

A werewolf on the road between Norwich and Fakenham

A driver claims to have seen a large black wolf on the A1067 road between Norwich and Fakenham back in 2006. The witness says the wolf was standing around a metre tall and had yellow eyes. The report says that the creature regarded the driver briefly before going back to its activity; eating a carcass on the road.

A faceless man on the Acle straight

The database reports that a figure with no face was spotted standing on the side of the A47 in 2002. It also states that a number of other motorists have reported having to brake to avoid a figure which “quickly and mysteriously vanishes.”

A white lady in the village of Aylmerton

From the 1700s onwards, witnesses have claimed to see a phantom white lady looking into the village’s circular hollows (known locally as the Shrieking Pits) and crying out. Some people say the noise is just the wind.

A phantom coach crossing Aylsham bridge

The database notes multiple sightings of a phantom coach crossing a bridge in Aylsham on May 19 every year. Some say that the driver is a headless Sir Thomas Boleyn, Anne Boleyn’s father, and that Aylsham bridge is just one of 11 bridges he passes over on the night of Anne’s execution.

Ghostly footmen near Wymondham

The site logs a witness account from September 2013 in which a person claims to have swerved to avoid three figures standing in the road near Barford (a vilage a few miles north of Wymondham).

The witness says one figure was clad in a long red coat, while the other two appeared in what looked like eighteenth century footman attire. The driver, who said that the figures paid no mind to the car, contacted the nearby Kimberly Hall to ask if they had a fancy dress event on that evening – the hall said no.

