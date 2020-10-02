Search

Nightclub nostalgia: Photos from Time in the early noughties

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 October 2020

Norwich nightclub, Time, 2000. Picture: Archant Library

Archant Library

Another week, another throwback to a noughties nightclub. Were you a regular at the Norwich nightclub Time?

Time nightclub in Norwich in 2001. Picture Archant.Time nightclub in Norwich in 2001. Picture Archant.

Time opened as part of the Riverside development in 1999 and it became one of Norwich’s biggest nightclub.

You might be able to spot yourself or unlock some forgotten memories.

Crowds at the Time nightclub in Norwich. Picture Steve Adams.Crowds at the Time nightclub in Norwich. Picture Steve Adams.

Norwich nightclub Time in 2000. Picture: Bill SmithNorwich nightclub Time in 2000. Picture: Bill Smith

Queues for Time nightclub on Riverside in Norwich. Picture Natasha Lyster.Queues for Time nightclub on Riverside in Norwich. Picture Natasha Lyster.

