Reader letter: Find a permanent home for War Horse statue
PUBLISHED: 13:15 13 January 2019
Once again the War Horse has surfaced but aurely a permanent home can be found for this beautifully-created statue.
The creator has used natural components so different to some of the hideous statues that goes by the name of ‘modern art’ that spring up all over the country. By its name ‘War Horse’ surely this is an apt tribute to all the horses that perished in the First World War.
The Taverham roundabout is an ideal site – it’s clearly seen, therefore I’m sure it doesn’t cause any hazard to traffic.