Five exercise crazes through the years - which ones did you try?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 January 2019

Skaters at Rollerbury in February 1982. Picture: ARCHANT

From hula hooping to roller skating and home workout devices like the Bullworker, fitness has certainly changed over the years. Which of these do you remember?

Step Aerobics - This was a huge craze back in the early 1990s, when every gym in sight held step classes, complete with loud music. For the uninitiated, this involves exercise based around a step, which increases leg strength and gives you a cardiovascular workout. While this might no longer be a craze, many gyms do still offer step-based workouts.

Roller skating - In the 1970s and 80s, skating was extremely popular, especially at roller discos. Rollerbury opened in 1982 in Bury St Edmunds, with an entry code banning leather jackets and “scruffy clothing.” It still holds a special place in the affections of the youngsters who went there, with a Facebook group dedicated to memories of those days. The centre finally closed its doors in 2001, but skating is still popular with many people.

Bullworker - Were you ever tempted to buy this home workout device? Patented by a German inventor, the Bullworker first came on to the market in the 1960s, aiming to build your chest and muscles, and is still available.

Thighmaster - A later home workout device was the Thighmaster, launched in the 1990s, promoted by American actress Suzanne Somers. This was intended to tone up your thighs but could also be used for other parts of your body. Like The Bullworker, it is still available.

Hula hoops - This craze started in America in the late 1950s, and put the world in a spin during the 60s. The benefits of hula hooping include burning calories and strengthening muscles. In 2010, there was a surprise hula hoop comeback, when Tesco sold a weighted version as a home workout aid.

