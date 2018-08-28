Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

A reunion to remember for Norwich security staff

PUBLISHED: 09:10 19 December 2018

Securicor boss Tony Kirk, all dressed up, with the girls from the finance department in Norwich 40 years ago. Photo: Tony Kirk.

Securicor boss Tony Kirk, all dressed up, with the girls from the finance department in Norwich 40 years ago. Photo: Tony Kirk.

Tony Kirk.

With Christmas almost upon us a Norwich security firm is gearing up for its annual festive celebration. Derek James shares the details.

The securicor reunion at the Ribs of Beef Pub on Saturday 20th Dec. For Derek James.The securicor reunion at the Ribs of Beef Pub on Saturday 20th Dec. For Derek James.

It’s reunion time for the happy band of men and women who worked for Securicor in Norwich this coming Saturday....and this is your invitation to turn up and meet up with some old friends.

Ten years ago – how time flies – I told how the people who worked at the big security company got together on the last Saturday before Christmas for a few drinks to celebrate the festive season and look forward to the new year and find out what everyone had been up to.

They had a reunion then and now they are holding another one, back at their favourite watering hole, the Ribs of Beef public house on Wensum Street in the city.

“This will probably be the last big reunion as we are all getting on a bit now,” said former branch manager Tony Kirk.

Tony Kirk in the mid 70s. Photo: Submitted Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435 Tony Kirk in the mid 70s. Photo: Submitted Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435

“It would be good to see as many people as possible to have a catch up,” he added.

That’s Tony in some of these pictures with a wig, scarf and a handbag. “The girls had no respect,” laughed Tony.

It was taken 40 years ago, in 1978, when the girls were working in the finance department.

“Securicor was a good place to be. We all got on really well. For us they really were the good old days,” he said.

Tony Kirk at the Securicor reunion. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435 Tony Kirk at the Securicor reunion. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435

Back then the famous company was involved in all kinds of security work across the city and county – from moving money around to protecting premises and delivering parcels.

“I started off as a patrolman at Bacton before moving into Norwich on night patrol and then moving on before becoming branch manager,” explained Tony.

At the time Securicor in Norwich was employed about 150 people operating a fleet of vehicles and services.

• The reunion is taking place at the Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street, on Saturday December 22 between 12pm and 4pm. More details from Tony Kirk on Norwich 07860 680975.

securicorsecuricor

Don’t forget to let us know if you are having in reunion, perhaps from school or work, in Norwich or across the county. It’s a great chance to meet up with old friends and discover how their lives turned out. Drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.

So, happy Christmas and thanks to all the readers who have been in touch with their stories and tales throughout 2018. Look forward to hearing from you all in 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists