Cosy Club review: does the food live up to restaurant’s grand building?

Norwich Cosy Club, London Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It’s the latest chain restaurant to arrive in Norwich and is in one of the city’s most iconic buildings, but does Cosy Club live up to it’s grand surroundings?

Having heard great things of Cosy Club branches in other parts of the country (most notably Bournemouth) I was intrigued to see what all of the fuss was about. And after a long day at work on Sunday, myself and a friend were hoping for a lovely end to the week when we entered the former bank on London Street.

We were seated at the back of the restaurant, in a room covered in old looking photos, and it was much more intimate than the main area of the building due to it being dimly lit.

After browsing the evening menu we decided to share a dish from the tapas menu to start and (due to my friend being vegetarian) we went for the goat’s cheese and spinach croquettes (£4.95) which came with a tomato tapenade.

To put it simply the trio of croquettes were amazing. After experiences at other chain restaurants I was fearful they would be from frozen and quickly produced but they had real flair.

The croquettes were fully of creamy cheese and worked perfectly with the tapenade which packed a full punch of flavour and really elevated the dish.

My only complaint was that we didn’t order more.

Having turned down a roast beef dinner at my parents for a visit to Cosy Club I opted for the sirloin steak (£16.95) for my main course which came with thick-cut truffle chips, roasted tomato and a wild rocket and parmesan salad.

I would have normally gone with a blue cheese sauce but the menu only had two options so I had the peppercorn option.

Brownie points were awarded as soon as the waitress brought out the main dishes as the plates were actually hot enough to warrant being carried with a cloth, a rare sight these days.

I ordered my steak rare and the chef got the cooking bang on, my only slight complaint would be that the little bit of fat could have been a bit crispier. The chips were chunky, light and plentiful and the inclusion of the parmesan was a very welcomed addition.

My friend was delighted with the vegetarian options and eventually decided on the Thai veggie burger (£9.50).

She commented that the flavour was interesting and not something she had experienced in a burger before but the sweet chilli sauce gave it a kind of generic Thai taste.

She also said the patty was well balanced with an element of crumble which meant you could see all the ingredients in it so it didn’t seem overly processed.

A meal for me is never complete without a sweet treat and I was very excited to try the salted caramel cheesecake (£5.95).

But after we browsed the pudding menu and went to put our order in, the waiter informed us that they only had two of the seven desserts available so sadly I was unable to get my caramel fix.

Setting

It’s hard to now think of a more striking restaurant in the city. As soon as I walked in my eyes were drawn to the glass dome and there was so much to take in due to the unique decor.

Ambiance

The bar and restaurant were both busy for a Sunday night but due to the tables being very spaced out, we didn’t feel like we were crammed in or sitting with another party.

Service

Excellent. Our waiter was very friendly and offered to explain the menu for us and was very apologetic when it came to the dessert issue.

Drinks

The menu offers some unique cocktails, including a mulled cider margarita, alongside mocktails and the usual selection of beer and wine. I went for a blood orange mojito (£8.25) which was a refreshing take on the usual lime and mint combination and delivered a strong citrus hit.

Accessibility

There is ramp at the entrance and most of the dining and bar space is all on the same level.

Toilets

As soon as we arrived we were directed to the toilets, which are downstairs, as they are quite difficult to find. There are lots of interesting things to look at on the way down but a word of warning, the toilets are very, very cold. My friend was shivering when she returned to the table.

Parking

As with many city centre locations there is no parking outside but Castle Mall car park and St Andrews car park are both nearby.

Price

Tapas style starter dishes are £4.95 with sharing plates starting at £9.50. Mains range from £9.50 to £18.95. There is also a brunch and sandwich menu, which is served until 5pm, with prices starting at £3.95 for a bacon sandwich.

Highlight

Aside from the grandeur of the building the goat’s cheese and spinach croquettes are something I will definitely return for.

In summary

A beautiful building where the food exceeds expectations for a chain restaurant and with a licence until 1am, it could become a city favourite for cocktails in an Instagrammable location.

This is an independent review