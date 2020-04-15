Search

How the Golden Triangle is spreading positivity during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 15 April 2020

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

As the coronaviurs pandemic continues and the country remains in lockdown, Norwich families have been doing what they can to spread a bit of cheer and colour.

A rainbow drawingin a home window. Such drawings have been appearing across the country, to cheer up passersby and act as a thank-you to NHS and care workers. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanA rainbow drawingin a home window. Such drawings have been appearing across the country, to cheer up passersby and act as a thank-you to NHS and care workers. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

From rainbows and teddy bears, to messages of thanks for the continued hard work of NHS staff and key workers, photographer Brittany Woodman has been capturing the kindness being spread around the Golden Triangle area of the city.

Ms Woodman said: “This photo series captures the creativity and spirit of the Norwich community. In a world riddled with fear and worry look for the light, search for the colour.

“In the future it is images like these that we will look back on, reflecting a society that remained positive and thankful to their health service.”

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

“When I was out on my daily exercise I kept seeing these beautiful rainbows or messages in peoples windows and it made me feel happy even if seconds before I was feeling anxious or nervous about the pandemic.

“I chose the black and white colour contrast as I felt that illustrated exactly how I felt about the rainbows, a spark of colour and hope in a negative world.

“They are taken in the golden triangle area.

“I love my job as a photographer rushing around meeting people photographing and being creative.

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

“During the pandemic I feel like it is my job to capture history. We are living through something that will be spoken about for hundreds of years after. This is an important moment and In the future it is images like these that we will look back on.”

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany WoodmanDuring coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman

Topic Tags:

