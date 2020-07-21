Be a part of creating a time capsule of Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic

Owen Morris

The Norfolk Museums Services have launched a new project in order to create a time capsule of Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Picturing the Pandemic: Creating a lasting legacy of lockdown in Norwich' project is asking for donations to their collection. Signs on Magdalen Street. Picture: Nick Stone

The project, ‘Picturing the Pandemic: Creating a lasting legacy of lockdown in Norwich’ is asking members of the public to send in photographs, stories and suggestions or donations of items to be kept in a permanent museum collection.

The collection will form a picture to help future generations understand the time we are living through, specific to Norwich, with some items, such a letters to those we could not be with, being emotive and personal. To the eyes of another generation, the collection will be an educational and artistic piece of social history.

So far, the collection includes PPE visors created by Colin Breckons and his 70 strong team of volunteers at Frontline Face Shields; “I LOVE THE NHS” car bumper stickers created by Unique Signs & Graphics Ltd, a ‘Gift Box for Local Heroes’ supplied by Kettle Foods; facemasks made by volunteers as fundraiser to support Norwich Puppet Theatre; a T-shirt featuring Joe Wicks; The Body Coach and artwork by local artist Owen Mathers.

Cllr. Margaret Dewsbury, Cabinet Member for Communities and Partnerships at Norfolk County Council says: “As we begin to move out of lockdown, now is a good opportunity to reflect on this unique shared experience.

The 'Picturing the Pandemic: Creating a lasting legacy of lockdown in Norwich' project is asking for donations to their collection. These masks were sewn and sold to raise money for the Puppet Theatre. Picture: Supplied by the Puppet Theatre

“The impacts of the pandemic will be felt for a long time to come and it’s important that we begin the task of preserving the story of the past few months while memories are still fresh in our minds and before key objects disappear.

“This is important work which will help communities now, and in the future, understand the effects of Covid-19.”

Whether you chose to submit an object, a photograph, a piece of artwork, or simply fill in the survey on their website - you can be a part of documenting history.

For more information and to submit your contributions, go to the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell Facebook page or contact them directly on collections.management@norfolk.gov.uk.

The 'Picturing the Pandemic: Creating a lasting legacy of lockdown in Norwich' project is asking for donations to their collection. Food parcel from Kettle Foods. Picture: Submitted by Kettle Foods

