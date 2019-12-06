Watch: The hunt to find the tastiest mince pies in Norwich

Walshingham Farm Shop's marzipan mince pies.

Mince pies are a staple at Christmas time, with millions consumed every year during the festive period.

Walshingham Farm Shop's traditional and marzipan mince pies.

But why not buy locally and try some of the many on offer from shops and stalls in Norwich?

Some establishments have been busy concocting fusions to give their mince pies a new twist, which may tempt even the hardiest of mince pie haters.

Whether you like your pastry crumbly, buttery, packed full of flavour or like something different, there is something for you.

A number of places have fused the mince pie with other popular cakes and tasty treats, with many successful results.

Figbar's madarin and fig mince pies.

With Christmas just around the corner here are some of the tastiest and unusal mince pies you can buy in Norwich.

Macarons & More

The first of several twists on the mince pie that are well worth the taste. Marcarons & More has captured the morish nature of the pie with its delicious centre encased in soft melt in your mouth meringues.

The treats are easy to eat and not messy and captures the flavours that you would think that you were eating one.

Clarissa Place taste testing Norwich's finest mince pies.

The mincemeat filling is vegetarian friendly.

You can buy the tasty treats individually for £1.70 or six for £8.95.

The store, in The Arcade, will be selling larger mince pie macarons which can be bought for £2.50 each or a box of six costs £15.

Cuppie Hut

The market-based stall is one of three stalls that make our list having combined the best things about the Christmas snack into a cupcake.

Cuppie Hut is offering a mince pie cupcake with brandy buttercream icing.

For some the brandy butter cream will be a bit marmite due to its powerful flavour but it mixes well with the cupcake sponge and the mincemeat.

There is a mincemeat topping and more as you bite into the cupcake, swapping sponge for pasty.

It is definitely a great combination for an avid mince pie lover.

Each cupcake costs £2.

Bread Source

The artisan bakery has added to its array of tasty bakes with a large and small mince pie.

Each one has been handmade and is adorned with a pretty star and icing sugar.

If you opt for the small mince pie you will not be disappointed as it is full of flavour and a good pastry to filling ratio.

For those that do not like their pastry too crumbly, this will do you just nicely. The star is also a nice effect and gives you that homemade feel.

The mince pies cost 80p for a small and £1.80 for a large pie.

They are available in its shops in Upper St Giles Street, Bridewell Alley and the market.

Biddy's Tea Room

Biddy's mini mince pie will not break the bank and is the perfect snack for all times of the day.

The tea room, in Lower Goat Lane, has perfected the pastry and even though it is small it does not scrimp on filling.

For those with a big appetite, one will not be enough and it is light enough to eat another.

For youngsters trying their first mince pie - this is a great place to start.

Priced at two for £1 or 80p each, it is advised to stop by as soon as you can before they go.

Figbar

The desert bar has served up two delicious mince pies to spoil yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.

For those wanting to try something different, the mince pie blondie is a great treat. It has the stickiness of a blondie with subtle mince pie flavours and if you love cinnamon, this is certainly the best choice.

For pastry lovers looking for an extra bit of decadence, then look no further than its fig and mandarin mince pies. They are only available to pre-order from the shop, but will certainly get guests attention if they try one.

You can purchase the mince pie blondie from its shop in St John Maddermarket for £3.50

The cost of pre-ordering the mince pies is £8 for a pack of four.

Notable mention for Rabbit, in Pottergate, which is offering a Jack Daniels mince pie strictly for over 18s.

The mince pies are only available on Saturdays and cost £3.