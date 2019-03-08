Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 30°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Irish pub in Norwich to offer unique meat dining experience

PUBLISHED: 10:23 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 26 July 2019

Mason Wooltorton Head Chef Butchers Bhoy Photo: Butchers Bhoy

Mason Wooltorton Head Chef Butchers Bhoy Photo: Butchers Bhoy

Archant

Have you ever been to an Irish pub that was also a butchers? Didn't think so.

Aidan Mahon, owner of Butcher Bhoy, outside the entrance Credit: Ella WilkinsonAidan Mahon, owner of Butcher Bhoy, outside the entrance Credit: Ella Wilkinson

But now Butchers Bhoy is offering a unique dining experience in the heart of Norwich.

This Friday (July 26) Butchers Bhoy, on Exchange Street, launches Butchers Block, a totally different dining experience for the city.

Remember those old movies where you could choose the Lobster from a tank that you wanted to eat?

Well this is similar to that. Simply pop into the butchers part of Butchers Bhoy and choose the perfect cut of meat and have it cut and prepared by Scott the butcher.

Your cut is then given to the chefs at Butchers Bhoy to be cooked to perfection with a choice of sides. Then kick back with a whiskey or Guinness, and enjoy your tailor made cut.

Butchers Bhoy also offers a full lazy Bhoy menu, if you just want a traditional dining experience.

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Young mother loses part of her Norwich garden to sinkhole

Norwich City Council have erected a six foot fence around the sinkhole. Picture: Rebecca Springall

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Running column: Fear of missing out has a lot to answer for, says Mark Armstrong

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Run Norwich 2019 winner Iona Lake targets fit and healthy end to year after illness

Iona Lake celebrates her win at Run Norwich 2019. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Chris Ramsey vows to add Norwich tour date after thunder forced gig evacuation

Supplied image of Chris Ramsay Storm photo Photo: Liam Ayers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists