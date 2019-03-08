Irish pub in Norwich to offer unique meat dining experience

Mason Wooltorton Head Chef Butchers Bhoy Photo: Butchers Bhoy Archant

Have you ever been to an Irish pub that was also a butchers? Didn't think so.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aidan Mahon, owner of Butcher Bhoy, outside the entrance Credit: Ella Wilkinson Aidan Mahon, owner of Butcher Bhoy, outside the entrance Credit: Ella Wilkinson

But now Butchers Bhoy is offering a unique dining experience in the heart of Norwich.

This Friday (July 26) Butchers Bhoy, on Exchange Street, launches Butchers Block, a totally different dining experience for the city.

Remember those old movies where you could choose the Lobster from a tank that you wanted to eat?

Well this is similar to that. Simply pop into the butchers part of Butchers Bhoy and choose the perfect cut of meat and have it cut and prepared by Scott the butcher.

Your cut is then given to the chefs at Butchers Bhoy to be cooked to perfection with a choice of sides. Then kick back with a whiskey or Guinness, and enjoy your tailor made cut.

Butchers Bhoy also offers a full lazy Bhoy menu, if you just want a traditional dining experience.