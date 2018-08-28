Should MPs stop being brexist and observe brexiquette?
PUBLISHED: 01:00 29 January 2019
Archant
As an etiquette expert comes up with guidelines for “Brexiquette” we look at the pervasive power of a word that has only existed (brexisted) since 2012.
After the Queen’s plea for people to respect one another’s views when she spoke at the Sandringham Women’s Institute, last week, an etiquette expert has come up with some guidelines that might help.
Her Majesty, who was believed to be making reference to the turmoil of Brexit, asked for a “coming together to seek out the common ground”.
As the country endures another week with little but Britain’s manner of leaving the European Union on the agenda, the question remains, can MPs take note and put aside their differences? That, I should add, is a rhetorical question.
With this in mind, TV etiquette expert and Royal commentator has created ‘Brexiquette’, a set of rules for politicians to keep calm and ‘do the right thing’ as the heated drama boils over at Westminster.
How many other variations on the word Brexit have we been subjected to?
• Brexiteer: a pseudo-swashbucking term for a supporter of leaving the EU... like musketeer except hopefully without swords, horses and muskets.
• Brexicon: Devised by The Independent - a cross between Brexit and lexicon, it is a dictionary of Brexit-related jargon
• Brexotic: A tendency to tilt at European windmills
• Brexistential crisis: A feeling of confusion and panic that has spread through at least 48 per cent of the population. (Spectator)
• Brexist: Discrimination or prejudice based on one’s view of Brexit (Urban dictionary)
• Brexistence: the fact or state of living or continued survival of Britain (UK) or the British after Brexit (MacMillan Dictionary)
• Brexecution: The resulting conversational punishment received when disagreeing with a supporter of the Brexit movement. (Urban dictionary)
• Brexiquette... William Hanson, who regularly appears on This Morning and BBC Radio, claims some MPs have lost sight of the traditional way of behaving correctly as the clock ticks down on Britain’s exit from the EU in nine weeks.
Tutting, scowling, shouting and whipping up a media frenzy are commonplace in Parliament right now - but show a basic lack in traditional British behaviours, which have been lost in the ongoing Brexit negotiations.
Working with Lizi’s Granola (it’s a healthy breakfast option), Hanson has compiled a list of how politicians could redeem their decorum in the House of Commons and make for a better Brexit - including showing more kindness, respect and cooperation for fellow members.
Personally, I would not advise holding your breath.
Hanson, however, says: “Etiquette may be a word that many associate with old, dusty grand houses and stiff upper lips, but it actually has more to do with good old fashioned manners, respect and a healthy lifestyle.”
Here is the list (my comments in brackets):
What goes around comes around
Good manners are all about looking after others - they are self-less not selfish. Invest in some quality time sitting down, conversing with your fellow colleagues to see if you can help them with any of their own problems and come up with a sensible solution. A problem shared, is a problem halved, remember. They’ll pay back the kindness and generosity in spirit when the time comes maybe at the next vote!
Smile more and say hello
Spread the positivity by changing how you acknowledge strangers. No need to say hello to every one you pass, but give a polite smile (not a smile through gritted teeth, please) to most and say good morning or good afternoon to at least four people a day.
Tut less
There are a lot of pantomime noises that come from Parliament, but tutting is the worst. Curb the semi-silent, passive aggressive rebuke it will only get the oppositions’ backs up.
Be thankful
Nothing is nicer for someone than receiving a handwritten thank you letter or card in the post. A text or email that you may have written after you’ve left the green benches is not the same thing. Write short missives to those who gave you support. (if anyone)
Connect with a colleague
When at work, try to make friends with a colleague you don’t know overly well. Find out more about what makes then tick and what irks them. You may find you have more in common with them than you think.
Meet up for breakfast
Arrange to see people for breakfasts out and about. They get you up and out the door, ready to tackle the day sooner. There is - you will not be surprised to learn, encouragement to eat a good breakfast with might include Lizi’s Granola.
Limit the alcohol
Save yourself a sore head by cutting back (or even cutting out) alcohol.
It’s a nice thought, Mr Hanson but the exercise (Brexicise?) of British politics has rarely been a courteous affair and I fear MPs will not consider this an ideal time for rapprochement.
Comments have been disabled on this article.