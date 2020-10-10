7 of the most picturesque streets in Norwich

Norwich Quay Side is one of the most picturesque streets in the city. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich has many picturesque streets, some may say they are ‘Instagrammable’. As you walk through the city, you may feel like you have stepped back in time with the cobbled streets and medieval buildings. Here are seven of the prettiest streets you can find in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elm Hill in Norwich has been used as a filming location for a number of Hollywood films. Picture Marion Green. Elm Hill in Norwich has been used as a filming location for a number of Hollywood films. Picture Marion Green.

Elm Hill

A street that is so picturesque that it was the set to the upcoming Christmas film ‘Jingle Jangle’. As you walk down the medieval cobbled street, you’ll be met with timber framed merchants’ houses which date back to the sixteenth century.

Pottergate is at the heart of the Norwich Lanes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Pottergate is at the heart of the Norwich Lanes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pottergate

Pottergate is part of the renowned Norwich Lanes. This street has one of the prettiest buildings in the city, the iconic pink townhouse with wisteria sprawling across it. As well as the houses, it has Grosvenor Fish Bar and The Birdcage which are ‘Instagrammable’ in their own right.

The Christmas lights at Norwich Market and City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights at Norwich Market and City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gentleman’s Walk

Walking down Gentleman’s Walk, there is a lot to admire. The colourful market stalls have plenty of charm with its traditional appearance and you can see impressive towering buildings which are homes to retail shops and a bank.

Ferry Lane in Norwich is popular with visitors. Photo: Google Streetview Ferry Lane in Norwich is popular with visitors. Photo: Google Streetview

Ferry Lane

At one end of the street is Norwich Cathedral and the other is Pull’s Ferry making Ferry Lane a very popular place for visitors. It is idyllic with red brick and flint-clad houses surrounding the greenery as well as the fifteenth century water gate

Tombland in Norwich has several noticeable builds which add to its charm. Picture: Sonya Duncan. Tombland in Norwich has several noticeable builds which add to its charm. Picture: Sonya Duncan.

Tombland

A lot of Tombland was used as the site of the Anglo-Saxon market place and to this day it holds many of the aesthetics of the era’s buildings. It has several noticeable builds which add to its charm, including Ethelbert Gate and Augustine Steward House.

Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Upper St Giles Street

This street is often referred to as ‘quirky’ and unique with it being lined with Georgian style buildings. An art gallery has maintained the Georgian aesthetic as it resides in a seventeenth century former butchers’ shop. Also, on one end you just see the Cathedral of St John the Baptist peeking over the trees.

St Benedict's Street in Norwich is full of colourful buildings. Picture: ANTONY KELLY St Benedict's Street in Norwich is full of colourful buildings. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

St Benedict’s Street

Another street which is part of the Norwich Lanes area is St Benedicts with its ‘hip’ hangouts and buildings of various colours. The individual shops have lots of character and unique appearance such as The Bicycle Shop and Leveridges Salon which is situated in a mint green building, just in case you miss it.

Norwich Quay Side is one of the best places in Norwich for a stunning photo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norwich Quay Side is one of the best places in Norwich for a stunning photo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Quayside

This stunning street has many cute colourful houses which run along the River Wensum, it almost has a resemblance to the Amsterdam canal. Dotted along the street are wooden blocks which have been made to look like packages discarded from barges.