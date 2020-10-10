7 of the most picturesque streets in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 October 2020
Archant Norfolk 2018
Norwich has many picturesque streets, some may say they are ‘Instagrammable’. As you walk through the city, you may feel like you have stepped back in time with the cobbled streets and medieval buildings. Here are seven of the prettiest streets you can find in Norwich.
Elm Hill
A street that is so picturesque that it was the set to the upcoming Christmas film ‘Jingle Jangle’. As you walk down the medieval cobbled street, you’ll be met with timber framed merchants’ houses which date back to the sixteenth century.
Pottergate
Pottergate is part of the renowned Norwich Lanes. This street has one of the prettiest buildings in the city, the iconic pink townhouse with wisteria sprawling across it. As well as the houses, it has Grosvenor Fish Bar and The Birdcage which are ‘Instagrammable’ in their own right.
Gentleman’s Walk
Walking down Gentleman’s Walk, there is a lot to admire. The colourful market stalls have plenty of charm with its traditional appearance and you can see impressive towering buildings which are homes to retail shops and a bank.
Ferry Lane
At one end of the street is Norwich Cathedral and the other is Pull’s Ferry making Ferry Lane a very popular place for visitors. It is idyllic with red brick and flint-clad houses surrounding the greenery as well as the fifteenth century water gate
Tombland
A lot of Tombland was used as the site of the Anglo-Saxon market place and to this day it holds many of the aesthetics of the era’s buildings. It has several noticeable builds which add to its charm, including Ethelbert Gate and Augustine Steward House.
Upper St Giles Street
This street is often referred to as ‘quirky’ and unique with it being lined with Georgian style buildings. An art gallery has maintained the Georgian aesthetic as it resides in a seventeenth century former butchers’ shop. Also, on one end you just see the Cathedral of St John the Baptist peeking over the trees.
St Benedict’s Street
Another street which is part of the Norwich Lanes area is St Benedicts with its ‘hip’ hangouts and buildings of various colours. The individual shops have lots of character and unique appearance such as The Bicycle Shop and Leveridges Salon which is situated in a mint green building, just in case you miss it.
Quayside
This stunning street has many cute colourful houses which run along the River Wensum, it almost has a resemblance to the Amsterdam canal. Dotted along the street are wooden blocks which have been made to look like packages discarded from barges.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.