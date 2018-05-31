Search

15 signs you grew up in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 21 November 2019

Did you grow up in Norwich? Picture: Archant

Did you grow up in Norwich? Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

Pizza One Pancakes Too, Peppermint Park and the high board at St Augstine's swimming pool - a few of the things you'll remember if you grew up in the fine city in a certain era.

You remember when John Lewis was Bonds - and you still call it Bonds Picture: Adrian Judd

1. You're still terrified of the high board at St Augustine's Swimming Pool, even though it's long gone.

2. Being taken for tea at Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland was the ultimate treat.

3. You can remember the amazing smell of chocolate over the city from the Rowntree's factory.

A trip to Pizza One Pancakes Too was an after school treat Picture: Natasha Lyster

4. You remember when John Lewis was called Bonds - and sometimes you still call it Bonds.

5. You borrowed books from the old Central Library.

6. You remember the fountain that was outside C&A on Hay Hill, which was occasionally filled with washing up liquid and would pour bubbles everywhere.

You remember the sweet smell of chocolate from the Rowntree's factory wafting across the city Picture: Archant

7. You remember Marigold directing the traffic.

8. You would go clubbing at Hy's (famous for its plate glass dance floor and girl of the week competition), Ritzy's, Peppermint Park or Rick's Place.

9. Saturdays were spent shopping at Head in the Clouds, Beaujangles and St Benedict's Indoor Market.

10. You say you're going 'up the city' when off shopping.

11. You remember McDonalds at Westlegate Tower and Wimpy on Rampant Horse Street.

12. The Puppet Man is your number one music act.

13. You got terrified in the dungeon on a school trip to the castle - and by the stuffed tiger.

14. You had the 99p Mr Men menu at the Beefeater on Cromer Road.

15. You remember Helen McDermott and BC and Patrick's Pantry on Anglia TV.

