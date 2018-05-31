15 signs you grew up in Norwich

Did you grow up in Norwich? Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

Pizza One Pancakes Too, Peppermint Park and the high board at St Augstine's swimming pool - a few of the things you'll remember if you grew up in the fine city in a certain era.

1. You're still terrified of the high board at St Augustine's Swimming Pool, even though it's long gone.

2. Being taken for tea at Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland was the ultimate treat.

3. You can remember the amazing smell of chocolate over the city from the Rowntree's factory.

4. You remember when John Lewis was called Bonds - and sometimes you still call it Bonds.

5. You borrowed books from the old Central Library.

6. You remember the fountain that was outside C&A on Hay Hill, which was occasionally filled with washing up liquid and would pour bubbles everywhere.

7. You remember Marigold directing the traffic.

8. You would go clubbing at Hy's (famous for its plate glass dance floor and girl of the week competition), Ritzy's, Peppermint Park or Rick's Place.

9. Saturdays were spent shopping at Head in the Clouds, Beaujangles and St Benedict's Indoor Market.

10. You say you're going 'up the city' when off shopping.

11. You remember McDonalds at Westlegate Tower and Wimpy on Rampant Horse Street.

12. The Puppet Man is your number one music act.

13. You got terrified in the dungeon on a school trip to the castle - and by the stuffed tiger.

14. You had the 99p Mr Men menu at the Beefeater on Cromer Road.

15. You remember Helen McDermott and BC and Patrick's Pantry on Anglia TV.