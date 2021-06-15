Zine pop-up on display at Circle Space Norwich

Published: 9:08 AM June 15, 2021

A pop-up zine shop at Circle Space Norwich is open until Sunday 20 June. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A pop-up shop displaying a range of the best independent zines is currently on show at Circle Space Norwich.

Run by local designers and writers Alice Pomfret, founder of Akin magazine and Laura Moseley, founder of Common Threads Press, the shop is displaying a range of small run zines made anywhere from Norwich to America.

After seeing a gap in Norwich's market for buying magazines, Alice Pomfret set up Akin, her online and pop up shop for magazines, which allowed her to bring the magazine publications she was previously unable to buy, to Norwich.

From this stemmed a zine in the same name, which, now three years old, sees a range of local artists and writers feature.

Starting out making zines for unrepresented artists, Laura Moseley's Common Threads Press publications have grown to explore when activism and art meet. She says: "the idea is to make art history a bit more affordable, accessible and community orientated".

The pop-up will be open 10-6pm at Circle Space Norwich on St Augustines Street, until Sunday 20 June.