Your Clubs: ‘If everyone played the ukulele the world would be a better place’

We’re shining a light on the many clubs in Norwich that offer the chance to meet like-minded people, learn new skills and make new friends. This week, we meet the Norwich Ukulele Society.

Tell us about your club

Norwich Ukulele Society is a warm, friendly and welcoming group of ukulele enthusiasts established 12 years ago.

We foster a supportive environment where everyone comes together to celebrate the joy of playing ukulele and singing.

Those new to ukulele can be assured a helping hand will be offered and very quickly will be able to strum along to the eclectic range of songs in our songbook. We cover most musical tastes with songs from 1940s to the present day. All of our songs are in an easy to read format with no need to be able to read sheet music.

In recent years a committee has been formed and a formal membership implemented to ensure sustainability. We currently have 30-40 members with varying levels of ability and experience and there is an annual membership fee of £20.

Do you have any events planned for 2022?

We busk once a month (usually the first Saturday of the month) in Norwich City Centre for a local charity chosen by our members, currently Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services.

The last couple of years have restricted our ability to play many gigs, but we already have a few potential events lined up for the coming summer and are actively looking for other opportunities to play. We have previously played at many weddings, birthdays and pubs in East Anglia. And we do love to play at a beer festival!

We also arrange other member events which we hope to reintroduce now that Covid restrictions are easing.



Norwich Ukulele Society meet fortnightly on a Sunday evening. - Credit: Nick Morgan

When, where and how often do you meet?

We meet fortnightly on a Sunday evening to play and sing songs from our songbook, currently in The Coachmakers Arms in Norwich. But please check our website or join our Facebook group for up to date details.

If you would like to come along to one of our meetings then all you need is a ukulele.

If you let us know beforehand someone could even lend you one for the evening.

How can we join up?

Please take a look at our website https://norwich-ukulele-society.co.uk/

We also have a Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/nusplayers

Or email us at committee@norwich-ukulele-society.co.uk if you have any questions.

And finally, a quote that we believe to be true from the ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro ‘If everyone played the ukulele the world would be a better place’.