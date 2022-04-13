Families to attend another show after Theatre Royal Covid cancellations

Emma Corlett, who helped to get discounted tickets for struggling families at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Archant

Struggling families who had bought affordable tickets to see Wuthering Heights at Norwich's Theatre Royal have been told they will be able to attend another show, after the performances were cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the cast.

All performances of the theatre adaption of the Emily Bronte novel have been affected by the outbreak which has left a high number of cast and crew members unable to perform.

It comes after Labour city councillor, Emma Corlett, had arranged for families and groups of people who are usually unable to attend the theatre due to finances or because they feel uncomfortable to be offered cheaper tickets for performances.

But now the theatre, which is located in Ms Corlett's Town Close division, has said the group will be offered a credit note or a full refund and be invited to a future performance.

A Norwich Theatre Royal spokeswoman said: "We regret to announce that this week’s performances of Wuthering Heights at Norwich Theatre Royal cannot go ahead due to COVID-19 cases amongst the cast and crew.

"We apologise for this disappointment and wish the cast and crew a speedy recovery. Our Box Office team is currently contacting all ticket holders to offer a credit note or refund.

"We are currently looking at all the options for invited groups to attend another show, including those offered tickets by Labour councillor Emma Corlett."

Following the cancellation, Ms Corlett said the theatre had been "brilliant" in offering the tickets and allowing the groups to attend future shows.

Performances of Wuthering Heights at Norwich Theatre Royal have been cancelled. - Credit: Archant 2020

She said: "Unfortunately the show was cancelled, but the theatre have been brilliant throughout in broadening accessibility and helping local residents who might not be able to afford to go to the theatre or might not feel comfortable going.

"For a lot of them it's right on their doorstep, yet they can't afford to go, so I'm delighted the theatre is doing this to help those struggling.

"A lot of people find the theatre particularly intimidating and they don't know what to think, and the theatre is trying hard by taking these people in and welcome them by giving them a cup of tea and just letting them have a look round while it's empty.

"The arts should be for everyone so it's important to broaden accessibility and building for the future."

Ms Corlett said following positive feedback, the theatre was now preparing to offer a number of reduced tickets for future productions.







