All you need to know ahead of the return of Wild Paths Festival

Published: 11:52 AM October 12, 2021

Wild Paths Festival is returning to the streets of Norwich on Thursday, delivering its "most adventurous and impressive" event yet.

The multi-venue festival will showcase up-and-coming and established artists across the city, covering everything from new-wave jazz, neo-soul, post-punk and hip hop.

With more than 200 live acts playing across 20 stages there is a lot to look forward to.

Here is a rundown of what to expect at this year's Wild Paths Festival.

When is Wild Paths Festival?

The festival begins on Thursday, October 14, at Epic Studios, with keynote speakers and panels throughout the day featuring music industry professionals, artists and guests.

The conference continues on Friday at Norwich Arts Centre with BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Giles Peterson attending to discuss his new book.

On Friday the music kicks off in the evening from 5pm with artists playing at venues across the city such as The Waterfront, Norwich Arts Centre and more unique spaces like St Lawrence Church and the Wallow wine bar.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be artists to see from about 1pm and shows to enjoy right through till 2am.

Guests can dip in and out of different venues throughout the festival making it a great opportunity to explore a huge range of different music.

What have the organisers of Wild Paths Festival said?

Founder and director of the festival, Ben Street, said: "We're really excited to be bringing the festival to you once again.

"It was great that we could still host our Wild Fields show at Norfolk Showground last summer and to have some of the acts that we had booked for the 2020 festival play.

"We are really looking forward to returning to the original form with stages across venues in Norwich.

"It's a really multi-genre event covering many bases. We'll be bringing amazing hip hop acts, R&B, psychedelia, post-punk. If you are a music fan and want to discover your new favourite band this is the festival for you.

"There'll be poetry, late-night jazz jams, drag cabaret. It's going to be great to take over venues across the city and give them the Wild Paths treatment."

Who is performing at Wild Paths Festival?

This year's headliners include the likes of Biig Piig, Palace and Sports Team, who have all been doing exciting things this past year.

But there is so much more to explore.

Giles Peterson on the decks, Emma Jean Thackray's spiritual jazz, Do Nothing's frenetic post-punk and Flamingods' international psych explorations are all heading to Norwich this weekend.

There's also a number of talented local artists performing like Nebula Sun, Kitty Perrin, Bug Teeth and Billy Lubach.

What else is on at Wild Paths Festival?

For foodies there will be supper clubs held at Artel in London Street and at Wallow Wine Bar in the lanes, helping you wind down with an array of flavours created by local chefs.

For Mr Street, it isn't just the music that makes the event special.

"By bringing stages to unconventional spaces such as the Shoe Factory, we're helping to celebrate the diverse architecture of Norwich.

"As part of our ethos, we are committed to minimising our impact on the environment.

"All our merchandise is upcycled vintage clothing, we are pushing for zero-use of plastics and will have free water refill points at every venue.

"We are also committed to delivering a lineup that is diverse and has a 50/50 gender split. Keychange, an organisation that promotes gender equality in music, have championed our event because of these efforts."

How much does it cost?

Tickets are still available for the event, ranging from day passes for £44 to weekend passes for £88.

As with a lot of live events, there are Covid restrictions in place, helping to make the festival run as safely as possible.

Attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination, or natural immunity, or a negative lateral flow test from the day of the event.

The full schedule can be found here, including a breakdown of stage times at the different venues.



