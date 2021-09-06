Your chance to view city's park from new heights

Published: 1:34 PM September 6, 2021

Waterloo Park can be viewed from an exclusive vantage point this weekend - Credit: Danielle Booden

Unparalleled views of one of the city's most popular parks are to be put on offer this weekend.

Waterloo Park in Norwich welcomes thousands of visitors every year, whether they are taking a stroll, visiting friends or playing football.

But this weekend, the Friends of Waterloo Park will be offering the chance to get a different perspective on the beauty spot.

As part of Heritage Open Days, parkgoers will be allowed up onto the balcony of the pavilion, allowing them to take in all of its beauty from above.

The pavilion is not ordinarily open to the public, but the Friends will thrust open its doors as part of the annual event from 10am to 1pm.

And visitors will also be able to enjoy a range of activities designed to celebrate the history of the park, which opened in the 1930s.

These include being able to see some of the tools used to build the park, original documents from its planning and craft activities for youngsters.