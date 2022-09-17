Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'A feast for the eyes' - Ancient Egypt explored at new Norwich exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:30 AM September 17, 2022
Public Catologue Foundation Lancashire Harris museum

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts has opened its autumn show, and it presents a view of ancient Egypt so extensive and eclectic it is truly enthralling.

Visions of Ancient Egypt explores interpretations of this ancient culture which was so hugely influential on art and design.

Visions of Ancient Egypt will run until January 1, 2023 at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich. 

Neferiti (Black Power), Awol Erizku, 2018, neon light on coated stainless steel. - Credit: Awol Erizku/Courtsey Ben Brown Fine Arts

Exhibited in the underbelly of the centre, this vast show fills three exhibition rooms displaying extensive collections of paintings, sketches, photographs, jewellery, pottery, video, propaganda and textiles.

The exhibition journeys from antiquity to the present day over two millennia, featuring nearly 200 works, including pieces by well-known names such as Lee Miller, Alberto Giacometti, Francis Bacon, David Hockney, Andreas Gursky and Chris Ofili.

Egyptian Head Disappearing into Descending Clouds by David Hockney. - Credit: David Hockney/York Museums Trust

Visions of Ancient Egypt opens during a double anniversary year for Egyptology - a century since Tutankhamun's rediscovery by Howard Carter, who spent much of his childhood in Swaffham, and two centuries since the decipherment of hieroglyphs.

The show takes you on a journey through history, visually exploring Egypt's own relationship with its past, alongside the Western fascination. 

As you reach the end of the show, it becomes increasingly striking how influential and consumed ancient Egypt has been by external cultures. Amongst the quotes occupying the walls of the extensive show is one from Coptic Pope Shenouda III of Alexandria, who said: "Egypt is not a country we live in, but a country that lives within us". 

Kitty Fisher as Cleopatra Dissolving the Pearl by Joshua Reynolds. - Credit: English Heritage

Whilst visually beautiful, the show is greatly thought-provoking and addresses the reality of conquest and colonialism. We are left with this serious note: "In a modern world that is more aware of the potential problems of (mis)representing other cultures, should the continued appeal of ancient Egypt be seen simply as appreciation or as appropriation?"

The show is a feast for the eyes and a boggle for the mind, and you will need to set aside several hours to immerse yourself in this comprehensive vision.

Visions of Ancient Egypt is supported by Viking and will run until January 1, 2023 at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich. Tickets are £14, £12 for concessions.

A piece which features in Visions of Ancient Egypt at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum

