UB40 cancels Norwich gig due to rising Covid cases

A British pop-reggae band has postponed its gig in Norwich due to increasing Covid cases.

UB40 confirmed on Twitter that it is postponing all of its UK tour dates until 2022 following a rise in Covid infection rates.

The 'One in Ten' singers admitted frustration at the delay, however, felt it was the right decision.

It is with great regret that we are announcing the postponement of our UK / Irish tour dates for 2021 which unfortunately will now be pushed into 2022. Our promoters have made this decision due to concerns over rising Covid cases across the country and pic.twitter.com/T2JZZxxAgu — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) November 12, 2021

The band said: "It is with great regret that we are announcing the postponement of our UK/Irish tour dates for 2021 which unfortunately will now be pushed into 2022.

"Our promoters have made this decision due to concerns over rising Covid cases across the country and the safety of our fans, crew and band members. We are extremely frustrated at another delay but we hope you understand and we look forward to seeing you all next May. We can’t wait to be back on tour and having a long overdue party with all of you.

"We thank you for your incredible patience and continued support throughout these challenging and unprecedented times."

The news follows the death of former band member Terence Wilson, known as Astro, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 64.

