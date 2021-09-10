Go, go, but not gone yet! T.rex trail heading to cathedral for final hurrah

Published: 3:15 PM September 10, 2021

Fans of the city's T-rex sculpture trail need not fear that the dinosaurs are heading into extinction just yet.

Break has announced that after the dinosaurs leave their lookouts in the city they'll be heading to the Norwich Cathedral to keep Dippy the diplodocus company.

The GoGoDiscover sculptures will be placed around the Norwich Cathedral grounds for children to enjoy during their half term.

They will disappear from the city's streets this weekend.

Visitors enjoying Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

However the special ‘Farewell for Now’ event, in partnership with Break and Norwich Cathedral, will take place between October 24 and October 31.

The aim is to raise money for Break, so that it can continue to provide lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

The event also coincides with the final week of Dippy the dinosaur’s 15-week stay at Norwich Cathedral.

More than 100,000 people have so far visited the Natural History Museum’s diplodocus cast at the Cathedral.

The exhibition runs until October 30.





Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for those who haven’t managed to meet Dippy or see the T.rex, or who want to return and see them all in one place in the spectacular setting of Norwich Cathedral.

"A big thank you to Norwich Cathedral for allowing us to bring our T.rexciting friends back to see the iconic Dippy for the last time and to our amazing Break volunteers who will be greeting and looking after everyone at the special event.”

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, added: “It has been brilliant to see so many people of all ages enjoying visiting Dippy at the Cathedral this summer and also following Break’s GoGoDiscover trail of T.rexes around Norwich.

"Both have brought such joy and excitement to the city, and so it will be wonderful to welcome all the GoGo dinosaurs to the Cloister for the final week of Dippy’s visit in October.

"Break does such important work in helping young people in need and we are delighted to help support their extremely worthy cause.”