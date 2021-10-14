Top five Norwich campsites according to TripAdvisor
- Credit: Archant
Although summer is almost gone, there's still a little bit of time left to get the tent out before winter hits.
Here are Norwich's five best value campsites according to TripAdvisor.
Deer's Glade Caravan and Camping Park
Where? White Post Road, Hanworth, Norwich NR11 7HN
This quiet and rural campground offers free wi-fi, children's play equipment and a picnic area, the site is also pet friendly.
You may also want to watch:
Those who have camped there describe it as "really lovely" and say staff are "excellent" whilst recommending the ice cream and coffee.
Street Hill Farm Caravan & Camping
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
- 2 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
- 3 Neighbours furious as conifer trees protecting their privacy get the chop
- 4 Castle Quarter gifts shop closing down for good
- 5 Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed
- 6 What a clock up! Market trader caught short by wrong time
- 7 Mystery car brand set to open new showroom in city
- 8 Norwich nostalgia: Tombland through the decades
- 9 The Norwich schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted
- 10 Fuel spillage closes section of the NDR
Where? Hill Street Farm, The Street, Neatishead, Norwich, NR12 8XG
With free parking and a pet-friendly site, this campground has been described as "tranquillity" by those who've camped there, with high praise for its cleanliness.
Campers also say it is in close proximity to a Tesco and village shops, which are perfect for last minute supplies.
Hickling Campsite
Where? Heath Road, Norwich, NR12 0AU
This site offers some interesting plots including shepherd's huts alongside a 'trust shed' which allows campers to purchase wood and marshmallows.
Reviewers on TripAdvisor have even said the experience couldn't be better, with top marks for cleanliness, service and value.
Norwich Camping and Caravanning Club Site
Where? Martineau Lane, Norwich
Described by reviewers as "cosy and clean", this campsite located within a five minute car drive of the city centre is perfect for days on the broads and in the shops.
Reviewers say the campground is a "gem of a site" with particular praise for the business's owners.
Keepers Meadow
Where? Keepers Cottage, Oxnead, Norwich NR10 5HP
This site features free parking and internet along with providing activities for children staying on site, while glamping plots have kitchenettes and a refrigerator.
Campers who reviewed the site on TripAdvisor say they enjoyed an "absolutely brilliant stay" which allowed them to visit some of north Norfolk's best beaches.