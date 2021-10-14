Top five Norwich campsites according to TripAdvisor

Published: 6:30 AM October 14, 2021

Although summer is almost gone, there's still a little bit of time left to get the tent out before winter hits.

Here are Norwich's five best value campsites according to TripAdvisor.

Deer's Glade Caravan and Camping Park

Where? White Post Road, Hanworth, Norwich NR11 7HN

This quiet and rural campground offers free wi-fi, children's play equipment and a picnic area, the site is also pet friendly.

Those who have camped there describe it as "really lovely" and say staff are "excellent" whilst recommending the ice cream and coffee.

Street Hill Farm Caravan & Camping

Where? Hill Street Farm, The Street, Neatishead, Norwich, NR12 8XG

With free parking and a pet-friendly site, this campground has been described as "tranquillity" by those who've camped there, with high praise for its cleanliness.

Campers also say it is in close proximity to a Tesco and village shops, which are perfect for last minute supplies.

Hickling Campsite

Where? Heath Road, Norwich, NR12 0AU

This site offers some interesting plots including shepherd's huts alongside a 'trust shed' which allows campers to purchase wood and marshmallows.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor have even said the experience couldn't be better, with top marks for cleanliness, service and value.

Norwich Camping and Caravanning Club Site

Where? Martineau Lane, Norwich

Described by reviewers as "cosy and clean", this campsite located within a five minute car drive of the city centre is perfect for days on the broads and in the shops.

Reviewers say the campground is a "gem of a site" with particular praise for the business's owners.

Keepers Meadow

Where? Keepers Cottage, Oxnead, Norwich NR10 5HP

This site features free parking and internet along with providing activities for children staying on site, while glamping plots have kitchenettes and a refrigerator.

Campers who reviewed the site on TripAdvisor say they enjoyed an "absolutely brilliant stay" which allowed them to visit some of north Norfolk's best beaches.



