Tom Grennan heading to Norwich on 2021 UK tour

Published: 9:00 AM February 26, 2021

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has announced a 2021 tour later this year, which includes a date at the UEA LCR in Norwich.

Tom will perform in the city on October 3 and the gig will feature hits from albums Lighting Matches (2018) and Evering Road, due to be released on March 12.

The announcement follows his performance on The Graham Norton Show with Ella Henderson earlier this month for their new single Let's Go Home Together, which is currently climbing the charts.

He has also recently released Little Bit of Love, which is sat at number three in the iTunes chart, and his other hits include Found What I've Been Looking For and All Goes Wrong with Chase and Status.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale from March 3, with first access to tickets to all fans who pre-order new album Evering Road from Tom’s official store, and on general sale March 5.

