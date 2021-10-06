Five things to do in Norwich this weekend

Things to do

From a family-fun day out to a soul nation party, Norwich is playing host to a variety of events this weekend.

Here are just some of the things you can do in the city over the weekend.

1. The Sore Point Project

Where: Cactus Cafe Bar, 102 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: Saturday, October 9, 8-10pm

Price: £5

The Sore Point project raises thought provoking issues about emerging changes around the world in the form of blues licks combined with rap.

Unusual adaptations and meaningful lyrics take both genres into a whole new dimension of entertainment.

2. The National Country Show Live

Where: Norfolk Showground

When: Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10

Price: £5.50

At a loose end this weekend? Head down to the National Country Show and even bring your dog! - Credit: Archant 2021

The National Country Show offers something for all the family.

The day will include thrilling horse displays, fun dog shows and demonstrations from stunt bike riders.

You will also be able to enjoy country shopping.

3. Botanical Opticals: An immersive multimedia art show

Where: The Crypt Gallery, Norwich

When: 10.30am-4pm

Price: Free

A multimedia art show by acclaimed British photographer Tim Platt will reveal the secret life of flowers.

The exciting new exhibition called Botanical Opticals uses state-of-the-art technology to bring an immersive experience to Norwich.

The art show will feature time-lapse imagery of flowers and is the first of its kind in Norwich.

It is fun for all ages and ideal for families.

4. Norwich Bead Fair

Where: The George Best Western Hotel, Arlington Lane, Newmarket Road, Norwich, NR2 2DA

When: Sunday, October 10, 11am-4pm

Price: Free

Norwich Bead Fair offers many semi-precious beads of most stones and sizes and has lots of unused shipment from last year.

The event offers free parking, free admission and free refreshments.

5. Trevor Nelson's Soul Nation

Where: LCR, Union House, University East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: 9pm until late

Price: £15 plus £1.76 booking fee

BBC Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson returns to Norwich this weekend.

Following overwhelming demand for another show after the successful event in 2019, attendees can expect to hear tunes from Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, OutKast and Destiny's Child.

