Five things to do in Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Archant
From a family-fun day out to a soul nation party, Norwich is playing host to a variety of events this weekend.
Here are just some of the things you can do in the city over the weekend.
1. The Sore Point Project
Where: Cactus Cafe Bar, 102 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1JD
When: Saturday, October 9, 8-10pm
Price: £5
The Sore Point project raises thought provoking issues about emerging changes around the world in the form of blues licks combined with rap.
Unusual adaptations and meaningful lyrics take both genres into a whole new dimension of entertainment.
For more information, click here.
2. The National Country Show Live
Where: Norfolk Showground
When: Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10
Price: £5.50
The National Country Show offers something for all the family.
The day will include thrilling horse displays, fun dog shows and demonstrations from stunt bike riders.
You will also be able to enjoy country shopping.
Click here to find out more.
3. Botanical Opticals: An immersive multimedia art show
Where: The Crypt Gallery, Norwich
When: 10.30am-4pm
Price: Free
A multimedia art show by acclaimed British photographer Tim Platt will reveal the secret life of flowers.
The exciting new exhibition called Botanical Opticals uses state-of-the-art technology to bring an immersive experience to Norwich.
The art show will feature time-lapse imagery of flowers and is the first of its kind in Norwich.
It is fun for all ages and ideal for families.
To book tickets, click here.
4. Norwich Bead Fair
Where: The George Best Western Hotel, Arlington Lane, Newmarket Road, Norwich, NR2 2DA
When: Sunday, October 10, 11am-4pm
Price: Free
Norwich Bead Fair offers many semi-precious beads of most stones and sizes and has lots of unused shipment from last year.
The event offers free parking, free admission and free refreshments.
Click here for more details.
5. Trevor Nelson's Soul Nation
Where: LCR, Union House, University East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ
When: 9pm until late
Price: £15 plus £1.76 booking fee
BBC Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson returns to Norwich this weekend.
Following overwhelming demand for another show after the successful event in 2019, attendees can expect to hear tunes from Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, OutKast and Destiny's Child.
To book tickets, click here.