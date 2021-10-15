News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 things to do in Norwich this weekend

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:12 AM October 15, 2021   
José González was the Sunday headline act at Wild Paths festival. Picture: Tom Haistead-Stockwell

The Wild Paths Festival is underway and offers 200 live acts across 20 stages. - Credit: Archant

From football to a music festival, there is plenty you can get up to in Norwich this weekend.

Here are five things to consider doing in the city. 

Wild Paths Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time

There is something for everyone as the city celebrates music, food, art and culture within Norwich. - Credit: Archant

1. Wild Paths Festival

Where: Multiple locations

When: Thursday, October 14 - Sunday, October 17

Price: Day passes are prices at £44 while weekend ones cost £88

The Wild Paths Festival has returned to Norwich and is set to deliver a truly memorable event this weekend.

With more than 200 live acts across 20 stages, as well as 60 conference speakers, artists, drag-queens, tattooists and DJs, there is plenty to do for everyone in a celebration of music, food, art and culture within the city.

The event is set to take place in 20 locations across Norwich including Epic Studios, The Waterfront, Norwich Arts Centre among other much-loved locations in the city.

Ross Noble comes to the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on Friday, January 13.

Comedian Ross Noble is at the Theatre Royal this weekend. - Credit: Archant

2. Ross Noble

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: Saturday, October 16 (8pm)

Price: £10-£27

Comedian Ross Noble is visiting Norwich as part of his 'Humournoid' tour.

Described as being "weepingly funny" by the Mail on Sunday, you can decide for yourself this weekend.

For more information, click here.

The travelling support is expected to be the biggest since Daniel Farke took charge. Picture: Paul C

Norwich City are seeking a first league win of the season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

3. Norwich City vs Brighton                                      

Where: Carrow Road

When: Saturday, October 16 (3pm)

Price: Adult £38, under 18s £20

The Canaries host high-flyers Brighton this weekend as Norwich seek to build on an encouraging 0-0 draw against Burnley prior to the international break.

Brighton currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League and will provide a tough test as Norwich aim to win their first league match of the season.

There are still tickets available in the Regency Security Stand and the Upper Barclay.

Laura Marling

Laura Marling will be playing her lockdown album 'Song For Our Daughter' on Sunday night. - Credit: Archant

4. Laura Marling

Where: The Nick Rayns LCR, University of East Anglia

When: Sunday, October 17 (7pm-10.30pm)

Price: £25

The 31-year-old musician is set to play her album 'Song For Our Daughter' at the UEA this weekend.

Having brought forward the release during the Easter lockdown last year, this tour is her first opportunity to play her new songs to a live audience.

For more information about tickets, click here.

The Norwich Cathedral choristers celebrate the arrival of Dippy the Diplodocus in the nave before th

There are just a few weeks left to see Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral as he leaves Norfolk at the end of October. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

5. Dippy on Tour

Where: Norwich Cathedral

When: Until Saturday, October 30

Price: Free 

Time is running out to visit the Dippy, the diplodocus cast, as he leaves the city at the end of the month.

Dippy began his national tour in 2018 and has been in Norwich since July so be sure to take a visit if you haven't yet.

You will have to go on Saturday though as the attraction is closed on Sundays.

