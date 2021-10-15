5 things to do in Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Archant
From football to a music festival, there is plenty you can get up to in Norwich this weekend.
Here are five things to consider doing in the city.
1. Wild Paths Festival
Where: Multiple locations
When: Thursday, October 14 - Sunday, October 17
Price: Day passes are prices at £44 while weekend ones cost £88
The Wild Paths Festival has returned to Norwich and is set to deliver a truly memorable event this weekend.
With more than 200 live acts across 20 stages, as well as 60 conference speakers, artists, drag-queens, tattooists and DJs, there is plenty to do for everyone in a celebration of music, food, art and culture within the city.
The event is set to take place in 20 locations across Norwich including Epic Studios, The Waterfront, Norwich Arts Centre among other much-loved locations in the city.
2. Ross Noble
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal
When: Saturday, October 16 (8pm)
Price: £10-£27
Comedian Ross Noble is visiting Norwich as part of his 'Humournoid' tour.
Described as being "weepingly funny" by the Mail on Sunday, you can decide for yourself this weekend.
For more information, click here.
3. Norwich City vs Brighton
Where: Carrow Road
When: Saturday, October 16 (3pm)
Price: Adult £38, under 18s £20
The Canaries host high-flyers Brighton this weekend as Norwich seek to build on an encouraging 0-0 draw against Burnley prior to the international break.
Brighton currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League and will provide a tough test as Norwich aim to win their first league match of the season.
There are still tickets available in the Regency Security Stand and the Upper Barclay.
4. Laura Marling
Where: The Nick Rayns LCR, University of East Anglia
When: Sunday, October 17 (7pm-10.30pm)
Price: £25
The 31-year-old musician is set to play her album 'Song For Our Daughter' at the UEA this weekend.
Having brought forward the release during the Easter lockdown last year, this tour is her first opportunity to play her new songs to a live audience.
For more information about tickets, click here.
5. Dippy on Tour
Where: Norwich Cathedral
When: Until Saturday, October 30
Price: Free
Time is running out to visit the Dippy, the diplodocus cast, as he leaves the city at the end of the month.
Dippy began his national tour in 2018 and has been in Norwich since July so be sure to take a visit if you haven't yet.
You will have to go on Saturday though as the attraction is closed on Sundays.