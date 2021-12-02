Review
REVIEW: The Extons at Norwich Waterfront
- Credit: @PhotosbyLukeyy
West Norfolk’s indie rock band The Extons typically comprises of four members.
Yet by the end of their pulsating set at Norwich’s Waterfront they were joined by one fan whose chaotic energy and pure sense of release spoke volumes of how the Saturday night gig felt.
Belting out the lyrics of the band’s signature tune No Hope as they reappeared on stage for an encore the fan was almost certainly bouncing home like the rest of us.
Chants of “we want more” from the sold out crowd is never a bad sign and The Extons certainly delivered with their psychedelic rhythm, head bobbing percussion and intoxicating guitar lines.
No Hope itself was the track which elevated the band to the Reading and Leeds Festival after being played as BBC Radio 1’s Introducing track of the week.
Vocalist Will Barnes captivated the audience with a solid performance, with new, rarely heard hits such as Social Media showing the band’s growing repertoire.
The crowd were often clapping along, immersed in the sounds of the band who hail from Terrington St Clement, and whose rise was monumental before the pandemic intervened.
As well as postponing the Waterfront gig twice, The Extons had missed out on a joint gig with Fuzzy Sun, who support Stockport indie pop band Blossoms.
But they are now back with a spring in their step with the guitar riff on Grown Ups enough to keep the song replaying in your head for days on end.
Norwich City fans may have heard the hit on the club’s social media goals montage before the recent fixture against Southampton.
The band’s eclectic style is shown through their first single release I won’t Leave Lonely, which received acclaim from Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, and “unapologetically hits listeners in the face” with its crashing rock lyrics.
A lively start to the night was kicked off with Starting to Believe It, which the band only began playing at the end of 2019.
While Dance Boy (Something To Believe In), released in aid of the NHS in spring 2020 was a surprise omission, the band were faultless as they lit up the Waterfront, the crowd absorbed by every beat.