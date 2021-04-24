'I wanted to do something different' - Art salon with a twist opens

Video

Published: 9:00 AM April 24, 2021

Sculptor Tanya Goddard has opened her own art salon in St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Step through the doors of The Tanya Goddard Art Salon in Norwich's St Benedicts Street, and be transported into another world.

Ceramics and paintings adorn its walls and displays, and rather than demands to spend, spend, spend, customers are encouraged to stay a while, and listen to music or take part in events.

The spectacular space has opened in the former home of Norwich Art Supplies, which has relocated down the road.

Tanya Goddard Art Salon in St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mrs Goddard was born in Russia and after studying art at Moscow State University, she went on to work as a stage and costume designer and then for the Russian Ministry of Culture organising exhibitions.

Her first sculpted figure was of Cinderella when she was working on the show as a costume designer and she did it instead of an illustration to impress the director.

She then began developing her skills and went on to exhibit internationally in New York and across Europe.

Tanya Goddard has opened her own art salon in St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mrs Goddard met husband Derek while he was working in Moscow in 1997, after he relocated from Norfolk, and after six years there and over a decade in Cyprus they came to Norwich in 2015.

In 2016, she took on a studio in Muspole Street and was there until February 2021 when she noticed Norwich Art Supplies had moved when she went to get brushes and paint.

Tanya Goddard Art Salon in St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mrs Goddard said: "I went to the new shop and said congratulations to Daniel [the owner] and he then asked if I wanted to have his former space.

"It came to me out of the blue and we made the decision in two hours and saw it as an opportunity as lockdown was finishing soon and peopled wanted to socialise and had saved money."

Tsar Nicholas II and his family sculptures. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The concept is based around salons popular in 17th and 18th century France where like-minded people would meet and share ideas.

Along with her paintings and sculptures, which includes figures of Tsar Nicholas II and his family, she showcases other local artists including Gennadiy Ivanov, Will Teather and Sara Harris.

The art salon also features work by other local artists Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

There is also a piano and Mrs Goddard is planning to hold a Mad Hatter's Tea Party, inspired by her Alice in Wonderland figures.

Mrs Goddard added: "I wanted to do something different and special where people can have a coffee and a chat and buy art."

Tanya Goddard Art Salon in St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The shop is open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and Sundays and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and you can find out about her latest workshops at tanyagoddard.com