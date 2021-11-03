Have your say on next year's sculpture trail after T-Rex summer in the city

People are being offered the chance to contribute to next year's GoGoDiscover trail following the success of the T-Rex sculptures in Norwich.

Norfolk-based children's charity Break, which runs the trail with Wild in Art, has launched a survey asking for opinions on the summer trail.

This is designed to inform organisers ahead of the T-Rex returning with extra sculptures and Steppe Mammoths across the county in the summer of 2022.

Peter Marron, Break's GoGoDiscover project manager, said: "This is your chance to tell us what you thought about this summer's trail, and what you’d like to see in 2022.

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Your support is what keeps the trails going, and we want to know what you most enjoy and how we can make it better."

Anyone completing the survey will have a chance to win a £50 H&M voucher thanks to Break's presenting partners Chantry Place.

The survey can be found at https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=163483348956

A QR code for the GoGoDiscover survey - Credit: Break