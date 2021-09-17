News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Top 7 deals on offer at Chantry Place's student fortnight

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:45 AM September 17, 2021   
Chantry Place's student fortnight is BACK this year - Credit: Chantry Place

Students can bag a bargain at a shopping event coming to the city. 

Chantry Place is bringing back its eagerly awaited student fortnight. 

And with the shopping centre shut sporadically through lockdown, bosses are betting uni students can't wait to get their hands on some goodies. 

Chantry Place’s general manager, Paul McCarthy, said: “We are really looking forward to the range of special offers that will be available during Student Fortnight, and the return of the student population back into the city centre."

The retailers will be offering discounts specifically for students between 20 September and 3 October. 

Mr McCarthy added: “Over 40 retailers will be offering discounts for students, with some offering special one-off discounts for this promotion or increasing their standard discount throughout the promotional fortnight, including H&M, Claire’s, Ernest Jones, Krispy Kreme, Lisa Angel to name just a few.

He added "There are also savings of up to 30pc for students, from brands including River Island, Schuh, The Real Greek, Chi, YO! and many more."

Mr McCarthy also spoke about the exclusive competitions that will take place on Chantry Place’s Instagram page.

He said: "There will be one competition a week for four weeks for students to win fashion vouchers and to a meal for six at The Real Greek."

With the shopping centre open and shoppers back through the door, Mr McCarthy had one last thing to say: “Welcome back everyone.”

Looking through the very long list of student fortnight savings that will be on offer at Chantry Place, students are sure in for a treat. 

Here are the top 7 deals on offer at the student fortnight

1. Claire’s – 30pc off 

2. Lisa Angel – 20pc off in store only 

3. Krispy Kreme – 20pc off 

4. Bullards – 10pc off 

5. Auntie Anne’s – 10pc off 

6. H&M – 20pc off with a minimum spend of £30 

7. Deichmann – 20pc off 

Will you be visiting the student fortnight at Chantry Place? 

