Strictly star to come to Norwich on book tour

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:37 PM October 9, 2021   
Anton du Beke, from Strictly Come Dancing, speaking at Jarrolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anton du Beke, from Strictly Come Dancing, speaking at Jarrold. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Anton du Beke is coming to Norwich on his next book tour.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will be at Jarrold promoting his new book 'We'll Meet Again.'

The book is the fourth installment to Mr du Beke's acclaimed Buckingham series, which includes 'One Enchanted Evening', 'Moonlight Over Mayfair', and 'A Christmas To Remember'.

'In Conversation with Anton du Beke' will include an audience Q&A as well as the chance to meet the Strictly star and have your book signed.

The event is on Wednesday, November 17, from 7pm to 9pm and will go ahead dependent on Covid measures

You may also want to watch:

There are both single tickets and couples tickets available, with singles tickets being £24 with one book, and couples being £27 with one book.

Mr du Beke has recently swapped the dancefloor for the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing, replacing Bruno Tonioli.

Tickets are available on the Jarrold website.

