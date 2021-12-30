7 things to do in Norwich in January

The Book of Mormon is an award-winning musical comedy from the creators of South Park and Avenue Q. - Credit: Paul Coltas

With the new year upon us it is the perfect to try something new.

From the Norwich Soul Club to former Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay, there are plenty of things to do and see in Norwich this January.

Here are seven suggestions to get you thinking.

Lisa Willett, customer experience director at The Shoebox Community Hub, is one of the guides for the Lantern Light Underground Tour in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

1. Lantern Light Underground Tour

Where: Castle Meadow

When: January 2022 (dates between 10-28 January), 5pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm

Price: Adult £13, Child 7-12 years £7, under 4s go free

This January, you can explore Norwich's medieval street in a new light on tours which show the darker side of the city's history.

Beneath Castle Meadow, check out the hidden street in a new light as story-telling tour guides take people on a journey below ground with just a lantern to light the way.

Groups of up to 12 will be plunged into darkness and venture down two flights of stairs with only a lantern to create an eerie experience.

They will then step into a genuine medieval street that was built in the old Castle Ditches which surrounded Norwich Castle and were eight metres deep.

The Lantern Light Underground Tour is suitable for all over the age of eight and lasts for an hour.

To book, click here.





The night is anticipated to be filled with funk, soul, disco and motown classic songs. - Credit: Supplied

2. The Norwich Soul Club

Where: Epic Studios, Norwich

When: Friday, January 28, 2022, 9pm-2am

Price: From £8

Run by The Norwich Soul Train, the night will be filled with funk, soul, disco and Motown classic songs.

Taking its influence from the classic US show Soul Train, the dancefloor will be alight with songs from punchy rhythms and beats.

People can expect expert dancing, eye-catching lighting and make-up artists giving 60s, 70s and 80s looks to those who want to get in the groove.

The event is only suitable for people over the age of 18.

To book, click here.





The Book of Mormon is an award-winning musical comedy from the creators of South Park and Avenue Q. - Credit: Paul Coltas

3. The Book of Mormon

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: January 2022 (dates between January 25 and February 5), 2.30pm and 7.30pm performances available.

Price: £25-£55 (depending on ticket)

Set to come to Norwich this January is an award-winning musical comedy from the creators of South Park and Avenue Q.

The Book of Mormon follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a journey to a place about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Described as an 'unstoppable cultural juggernaut' by the New York Post, there are performances available from Tuesday, January 25 until Saturday, February 5.

The show is suitable for ages above 14-years-old.

To book, click here.





Former Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is set to visit Norwich in January. - Credit: PA/ TOM DYMOND/SYCO/THAMES

4. Jon Courtenay: LIVE

Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 7.30pm

Price: From £16

Former Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is set to visit Norwich early in the year.

Jon is the first golden buzzer act ever to win Britain’s Got Talent, where he triumphed in the 2020 final.

Audiences can expect laughter as he recalls funny tales of his family, relationships and life travelling the world.

With a soundtrack including all his Britain’s Got Talent songs, music spanning the classics to rock n roll and not forgetting his favourite bad Dad jokes, it is set to be a family show for everyone.

To book, click here.





Kiefer Sutherland pictured during a previous visit to Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

5. Kiefer Sutherland

Where: The LCR, University of East Anglia

When: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Price: £32.50

Kiefer Sutherland, the renowned actor who played Jack Bauer in the hit US TV series 24, is coming to Norwich this January.

Despite his acting credentials, Kiefer is also a recognised singer and his second album, 2019’s ‘Reckless & Me’, proved popular in the UK.

It debuted at number nine on the Official Albums Chart, and went straight to number one on the Americana, Country and Independent album charts. It eventually became the UK’s second biggest selling country album of the year.

Now, Kiefer is set to release his third album ‘Bloor Street’ on January 21 via a new deal with Cooking Vinyl.

The album is launched alongside the announcement of an extensive UK and European headline tour that commences in January 2022.

To book, click here.





Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren in the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime Dick Whittington and his Cat. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography

6. Dick Whittington and his Cat

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: January 2022 (dates between January 2 and January 9)

Price: From £18.50, norwichtheatre.org

January is your final chance to see Dick Whittington at the Norwich Theatre Royal.

Dick Whittington is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune.

There is an all-star cast at this year's panto, including The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.

To book, click here.





The Waterfront in King Street, Norwich. - Credit: Submitted - March 2013

7. Noasis

Where: The Waterfront

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Price: £12

Oasis tribute band Noasis are set to come to Norwich at the end of the month.

Noasis is set to recreate the sights and sounds of one of the UK's most popular bands in a major celebration of Oasis and its music.

To book, click here.