More than 1,000 kids to join Dippy for week-long choir event

Dippy enjoying a quiet moment alone in the nave of Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

More than 1,000 children will join Dippy the diplodocus at Norwich Cathedral to perform a brand new piece of music composed specially for the occasion.

Dippy is due to leave the city at the end of the month.

And a piece of music called Creation Song has been written by leading composer Bob Chilcott for a thousand schoolchildren to perform over the next week.

Twenty-eight schools are taking part in the Sing to Dippy project and pupils have been learning Creation Song via online lessons with the Cathedral’s Master of Music Ashley Grote.

Composer Bob Chilcott said: “The Sing to Dippy project is such a relevant project to the here and now.

“Having a large number of young schoolchildren singing words and music taken from the creation story with the Norwich Cathedral Choir, near to this massive skeleton, is a timely expression of our humanity, our community and of all the gifts we share.”

He added: “It has been a joy for me to be able to write Creation Song within this context, in this glorious Cathedral, in what will undoubtedly be a unique experience for all of us.”

Ashley Grote, Norwich Cathedral’s Master of Music, said: “Choral singing is at the heart of our Cathedral’s worship and ministry, so we wanted to use Dippy’s visit to provide an opportunity for as many children as possible to sing together.

“Standing around the huge dinosaur, in the beautiful surroundings of the Cathedral nave, singing with so many other voices will, I hope, be an experience that they never forget.”

The children will be singing the song beside the cast throughout this week.

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure is at Norwich Cathedral until Saturday, October 30.

For more information, including the latest opening hours, visit cathedral.org.uk

Visitors are advised to check the Cathedral website before visiting as there are sometimes changes to opening hours due to Dippy’s home in Norwich also being a busy working Cathedral.