Santa's Grotto to return to Jarrold this Christmas

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:45 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 2:59 PM November 10, 2021
The Jarrold store on London Street will be home to Santa's grotto from Thursday, December 2 until Friday, December 24.

The Jarrold store on London Street will be home to Santa's grotto from Thursday, December 2 until Friday, December 24.

Santa Claus is returning to Norwich this Christmas.

Set to be located in Jarrold's children's department on the third floor, you can now book your slot to take your children to meet Father Christmas.

The Jarrold store on London Street will be home to Santa's grotto from Thursday, December 2 until Friday, December 24.

After meeting Santa, each child will receive an extra special gift to take home and enjoy which offers a keepsake from their experience.

A spokesman for Jarrold said: "Jarrold have been welcoming Father Christmas and his elves to our Norwich store for nearly 150 years and we know that a lot of people have special memories of visiting him here.

"Our grotto has been revamped for 2021 with a special North Pole mailbox for all your Christmas wishes. The importance to us is ensure that visitors feel the joy of the season and we provide a magical experience to all who come to see his grotto in December."

Booking is available online only and can be arranged in 10-minute slots.

