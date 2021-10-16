Never seen before work on show at the Sainsbury Centre

Published: 6:00 PM October 16, 2021

New show at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951 opens alongside a new sculpture on the grounds: Anthony Caro Goodwood Steps. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

A free exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts showcases work never exhibited from their collection before.

Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951, is curated almost entirely from the Sainsbury Centre's holdings and made up of around 120 objects across sculpture, reliefs, mobiles, painting, drawing and printmaking.

New show at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951 opens. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The exhibition explores the post-war rise of Constructivism. Although the movement was well underway by 1951, it was this year which would be significant to its development.

It saw the Festival of Britain celebrate the arts, sciences, technology and industrial design; the first exhibition devoted to abstract art since before the War was presented by the Artists’ International Association; and Victor Pasmore and Mary Martin made their first relief sculptures, and Kenneth Martin his first mobile.

Tania Moore, chief curator at the Centre, was keen to "diversify the story which has been told previously", maximising the amount of women in the show. This is around a quarter, with limitations within the collection.

Constructivism is a living tradition, and the exhibition has played a part in the movement being an area of continued growth and research for the Centre.

Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951 was designed by local firm Hudson Architects, with the curators working with architects as many of these artists would have when these works were made.

The conservation project has been supported by the Henry Moore Foundation, The Pilgrim Trust and the Gabo Trust For Sculpture Conservation.

Sir Anthony Caro's Goodwood Steps accompany the exhibition and add to the growing collection of sculptures around the UEA campus.

The Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park is rapidly expanding and becoming one of the most important in the country. The free, dog-friendly park boasts works by Henry Moore, Elisabeth Frink and Antony Gormley, among many other world-renowned sculptors.

Lauded as one of the greatest British sculptors of his generation (b.1924 - d. 2013), Caro was known for his large-scale metal assemblages made from found objects. His work and teaching would go on to be hugely influential on the next generation of sculptors.

Monumental in scale at 33m in length, 7m in height and 20 tonnes in weight, the sculpture is placed to compliment Deny Lasdun's iconic Ziggurats which sit within the UEA campus.

Caro expressed a desire for his work to be shown on the campus before he died.

On loan for three years, the project is supported by John Talbot and the Arts Council England.

Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951 is open until 30 January 2022 at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Entry is free.