Review: Magic Goes Wrong at the Theatre Royal is so right!

Review

Magic Goes Wrong at Theatre Royal Norwich did not disappoint. - Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Physical, slapstick style comedy and the wonderful world of magic are brought together for a knockout production – Magic Goes Wrong did not disappoint.

Mischief Theatres production, the same people behind the ever popular ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ teamed up with globally known musical geniuses, Penn and Teller to put on this mesmerising production.

German sisters Spitzmaus (Jocelyn Prah) and Bar (Chloe Tennenbaum) had expert comic timing. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The premise of the show is very straightforward, a group of balmy magicians come together to perform a charity fundraiser for disasters in magic – and the main schtick being that they are desperately bad at what they do.

Some of the illusions really did leave you wondering 'how did they do that?' - Credit: Pamela Raith

Full of side-splitting jokes, gore, and some impressive illusions which only add to the disaster – this show truly has something for everyone.

Norwich audiences were firmly behind the band of hapless illusionists as soon as the show started – with performers interacting with audiences in the audience and from the stage before the curtain even went up – we knew we were in for a good night.

The audience was left either laughing until they cried or asking themselves ‘how did they do that?’

The show is held together by Sophisticato played by the brilliant Sam Hill who did not miss a beat. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Stand out performers were indeed Rory Fairbairn who plays the Mind Mangler – the hilariously awful mind reader.

The funniest part being he huge props he had with audiences' names on them – the incorrect names.

He was so brilliantly bad that the audience ended up reading his mind – even down to guessing the card that he had hidden in his wallet.

Full of big illusions such as being shot in a cannon and appearing somewhere else were genuinely impressive. - Credit: Pamela Raith

It was funny – but also very impressive, the skill they must have to make sure the audience picked that card was nothing short of impressive.

Other stand out performances were The Blade played by Kiefer Moriarty who someone survived some eye watering illusions, including having sharp stakes shoved through a cardboard box he was in.

And Bar played by Chloe Tannenbaum whose character caused infectious laughter every time she entered.

The show features plenty of moments where you hold your breath in suspense. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The entire show is led by the superbly inept Sophisticato a magician trying to pay homage to his deceased father, played by Sam Hill, his scenes really were the glue of the show.

The entire cast accepted and hilariously joined in with all the heckles the Norwich audience had to offer and with plenty of audience participation, and some very sophisticated tricks this show is really not to be missed.

Complete with some fabulously gory moments, the famous 'cutting in half trick' goes so wrong. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong runs at the Theatre Royal Norwich until April 23.