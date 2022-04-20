Review
Review: Magic Goes Wrong at the Theatre Royal is so right!
- Credit: Pamela Raith Photography
Physical, slapstick style comedy and the wonderful world of magic are brought together for a knockout production – Magic Goes Wrong did not disappoint.
Mischief Theatres production, the same people behind the ever popular ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ teamed up with globally known musical geniuses, Penn and Teller to put on this mesmerising production.
The premise of the show is very straightforward, a group of balmy magicians come together to perform a charity fundraiser for disasters in magic – and the main schtick being that they are desperately bad at what they do.
Full of side-splitting jokes, gore, and some impressive illusions which only add to the disaster – this show truly has something for everyone.
Norwich audiences were firmly behind the band of hapless illusionists as soon as the show started – with performers interacting with audiences in the audience and from the stage before the curtain even went up – we knew we were in for a good night.
The audience was left either laughing until they cried or asking themselves ‘how did they do that?’
Stand out performers were indeed Rory Fairbairn who plays the Mind Mangler – the hilariously awful mind reader.
The funniest part being he huge props he had with audiences' names on them – the incorrect names.
He was so brilliantly bad that the audience ended up reading his mind – even down to guessing the card that he had hidden in his wallet.
It was funny – but also very impressive, the skill they must have to make sure the audience picked that card was nothing short of impressive.
Other stand out performances were The Blade played by Kiefer Moriarty who someone survived some eye watering illusions, including having sharp stakes shoved through a cardboard box he was in.
And Bar played by Chloe Tannenbaum whose character caused infectious laughter every time she entered.
The entire show is led by the superbly inept Sophisticato a magician trying to pay homage to his deceased father, played by Sam Hill, his scenes really were the glue of the show.
The entire cast accepted and hilariously joined in with all the heckles the Norwich audience had to offer and with plenty of audience participation, and some very sophisticated tricks this show is really not to be missed.
Magic Goes Wrong runs at the Theatre Royal Norwich until April 23.