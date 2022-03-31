Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Subscriber Exclusive

Picasso exhibition opens in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:34 AM March 31, 2022
Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, Norwich.

Jardin Public, Pablo Picasso, 1901, part of Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, Norwich. - Credit: Succession Picasso and DACS, London 2022

Twenty years of age when Queen Victoria died, Pablo Picasso's career spanned decades of great change.

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts' new show, Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth, explores the early years of the great master's formation, spanning 1896 - 1914, through the influential artist's teenage years to his early 30s.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.


Arts & Culture
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Whistlefish Court sinkhole, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture:

Subscriber Exclusive

Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city

Francis Redwood

person
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Woman had skin 'ripped off' in Norwich dog attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Benoli Norwich

Food critic Grace Dent heaps praise on city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon