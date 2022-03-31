Picasso exhibition opens in Norwich

Subscriber Exclusive

Jardin Public, Pablo Picasso, 1901, part of Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, Norwich. - Credit: Succession Picasso and DACS, London 2022

Twenty years of age when Queen Victoria died, Pablo Picasso's career spanned decades of great change.

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts' new show, Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth, explores the early years of the great master's formation, spanning 1896 - 1914, through the influential artist's teenage years to his early 30s.

