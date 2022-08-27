Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Review: Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever is charming adaptation of TV series

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:00 PM August 27, 2022
Characters from Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever live show meeting Mr Bull

Characters from Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever live show meeting Mr Bull - Credit: Dan Tsantilis

I have spent many hours watching Peppa Pig on television with my two young children over the past few years.

As a parent, I am also very familiar with the many story books of Peppa and her friends and family through night-time reading with my little ones.

My feelings on the loveable character and her various adventures are mixed, depending on how much exposure I've had to it, but I was Intrigued to find out how the stage production of Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever would adapt the characters for a live show.

It started out with the familiar narrator from the television programme which immediately caught the audiences' and children's attention.

Theatre-goers young and old were introduced at the start to Daisy, a smiley, enthusiastic and energetic leading character who was searching for Peppa Pig.

Lizzie Burder's dynamic performance as Daisy caught the imagination of the audience from the start and when Peppa Pig arrived on stage there was a huge applause and cheers from the little ones.

We soon got to meet Peppa's family - Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George - and it was impressive how the actors captured the voices and actions of the beloved characters so well.

The system of the actors controlling Peppa Pig and George through puppetry was also clever and effective.

Gradually, familiar figures from the worldwide television phenomenon including Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe, Danny Dog and the hardworking Miss Rabbit appear throughout the show.

Peppa Pig and her friends for Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever production

Peppa Pig and her friends for Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever production - Credit: Dan Tsantilis

The show follows how Peppa Pig and her family travel in their trusty red car to caves and a castle, which introduces a visually-fascinating scene involving fluorescent pieces of food.

Children are naturally going to be excited by the show, which was the case with my three-year-old daughter, but Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever manages to keep their attention through songs and dance.

My daughter's favourite part was when Peppa and her friends and family get to see a dragon from the castle tower and when they jump up and down in muddy puddles.

The friendly dragon which is part of the charming Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever theatre show

The friendly dragon which is part of the charming Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever theatre show - Credit: Dan Tsantilis

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever is a charming show which is perfect for families.

Norwich Theatre Royal
Casey Cooper-Fiske
Francis Redwood
Francis Redwood
