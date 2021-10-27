'We become invisible': Play sheds light on the struggles of women's midlife

Published: 2:30 PM October 27, 2021

Miche Montague has written a new honest play which she hopes will lead to a community project. - Credit: Miche Montague

A Norwich-based director has written a play to highlight how women in their midlife can feel "invisible" to the rest of the world.

WHO, the WHO, WHO was written by Miche Montague and will open at Norwich School Chapel this week.

She said: “What happens when you are no longer a daughter, who are you?

“When a part of your life jigsaw is removed, no matter how hard you try and rearrange the other pieces, they never quite fit in the same way again.”.

Miche is currently the artistic director of MoCo Theatre which was founded in the summer of 2016.

A Santos Cage Doll - not yet finished. The artworks are reflections of the characters memories. They allow the character to trace and honour memories]. - Credit: Miche Montague

The following spring the company opened its first production, 'A Clockwork Orange', at the Shoe Factory in Norwich.

At the time the company was all male and made up of men aged 18 to 25 to promote dialogue, engagement and understanding of mental health issues affecting young men.

“But this year we are excited to launch a new project offering a platform for women to celebrate, develop and produce their stories,” Miche explained.

“I wrote this one-woman play WHO the WHO, WHO during lockdown when I was isolated on my own."

She added that she had experienced a lot of personal battles over the duration of the pandemic, and from it the play was born.

She said: “Midlife women become invisible.

“I truly believe it is an important dialogue that needs to be had.

“I feel so passionately about this project and hope this one-woman play will launch a local project that can eventually identify with diverse communities."

As well as writing her own plays Miche works closely with Arts in Norfolk.

Part of this work sees her produce community drama projects with ex-offenders, rehabilitation programmes and with the Terrence Higgins Trust for the East Norfolk Health Commission to name a few.

The production image - woman splashing the water on face. Miche likes to think the droplets reflect individual memories. - Credit: Patrick Watson

She is also currently a freelance creative practitioner for Norwich Theatre; most recently working on a new RSC Nation Project.

WHO, the WHO, WHO is performed by Mandy Kiley.

You can see that show the Norwich School Chapel, The Close on October 28, 29, 30 at 7.30pm.

The matinee will be held on October 30 at 2pm.

Ticket link: www.mocotheatre.com/shows.