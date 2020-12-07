News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
University competition looking for photography talent opens for entries

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:42 AM December 7, 2020    Updated: 8:19 AM December 7, 2020
Norwich University of the Arts’ (NUA) annual search for young new photographic talent continues this year as entries open for its nation-wide Beyond the Frame competition.  

The competition includes two age categories: 11-to-15-year-olds and 16-to-19-year-olds - winners of which will win a Canon EOS M50 camera. The winners and shortlisted entries will also be shown in an online exhibition in April 2021. 

In this year’s theme, community, the judges are looking for entries which explore subjects that unite people in different way and scales. This could be portrayed through portraiture, to social commentary and environmental images. 

James Smith, photography course leader at NUA, said: “The variety of images we’ve received in previous years have been truly stunning. No two entries look the same; each one reflects the entrants’ unique take on the world.” 

Entrants can submit up to three photographs and/or one piece of moving image. Entrants must be in full-time secondary or further education and aged from 11 to 19 by the time entries close at 4pm on February 12, 2021. 

