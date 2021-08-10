Five best places to cure a hangover in Norwich
As pubs and clubs reopen, more of us are exiting them slightly worse for wear. And though you may feel as though you don't want to eat anything, we all know you really should. Here are some of the best places in Norwich to go for something to eat that will cure your hangover.
1. The Street Café
Where: 147 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1NF
When: 8am to 2pm
If you're after a full English breakfast then one of the best in Norwich, according to the Fry Up Inspector, is available at The Street Café. Made using quality, locally sourced ingredients, the Full English has been called "stunning." With a traditional interior and excellent service, the café makes all visits feel special.
2. Waffle House
Where: 39 St Giles St, Norwich NR2 1JN
When: 10am to 9pm
If you're looking for something sweet (or savoury) and carb-y, then waffles may be the way to go. Waffle House, open since 1978, offers a variety of waffles, other breakfast foods, and a seasonal menu. Perfect for any time of day, Waffle House will surely soak up any leftover alcohol in your stomach.
3. Fresh
Where: 32 Market Pl, Norwich NR2 1ND
When: 11.30am to 3pm
If you find yourself needing something on the greener side to cure your hangover then Fresh may be the place to do so. The market stall in the heart of Norwich uses natural ingredients to make their juices, smoothies, and food. A little rush of vitamins and minerals might be exactly what you need.
4. Bread Source Stall
Where: 44-45 Market Pl, Norwich NR2 1ND
When: 8.30am to 4pm
If you just fancy something light, then perhaps a bakery would be best. Well known in Norwich and Aylsham, Bread Source has fresh bread and pastries delivered every morning made in their main bakery. The stall took over from The Norwich Providore, which was there for some years, and even supplied by Bread Source, before the bakery took over.
5. Brick Pizza
Where: 39 Market Pl, Norwich NR2 1ND
When: 12pm to 10pm
If you're in the mood for a takeaway, then Brick Pizza may fit the bill. They deliver, have a restaurant, and sell their pizzas frozen at multiple nearby stockists. Using local ingredients, they have 15 different pizzas to choose from. Each is handmade and prepared to order, cooked in the wood-burning brick oven.