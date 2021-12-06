Gigs coming to Norwich this month

Norwich will host lots of great artists this December. Here are 11 to gigs to check out this month. - Credit: Steve Hunt/Archant/PA/Nick Butcher

The Fine City is never short of a great gig or two and this December is no different.

From legendary punk acts to a British rapper on the rise, here are some of the best artists coming to Norwich this month.

Shed Seven are returning to the stage at the LCR - Credit: Steve Hunt

1. Shed Seven at the University of East Anglia LCR

When: 7.30pm - 11pm, Monday, December 6

Price: £28.50

Shed Seven came to fame in the early 90s as part of the growing Britpop scene.

With four top 20 albums under their belt, the band are known for their euphoric choruses which continue to prove a hit with audiences across the country.

British-Nigerian rapper, Little Simz, is heading to the LCR this December - Credit: PA

2. Little Simz at the University of East Anglia LCR

When: 7.30pm - 11pm, Wednesday, December 8

Price: £17.50 - £19.25

A rising star in British rap, Little Simz is known for her furious and compelling live shows.

This tour is her biggest yet following the success of her latest album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

3. Gnod at Norwich Arts Centre

When: 8pm, Friday, December 10

Price: £13.50

Gnod are a force to be reckoned with, offering an unrelenting wall of noise that has made them one of the most celebrated live acts around.

If you are looking for a new sonic experience then look no further. A host of great local bands will also be in support.

Norwich band The Neutrinos who played their audio-visual show Live and Loud at Norwich Arts Centre in 2015. Photo: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

4. The Neutrinos at Norwich Arts Centre

When: 4pm and 8pm, Saturday, December 11

Price: £12

Norfolk's very own art-rock mavericks are bringing their adventurous sounds to the St Benedicts venue.

A seated, low-key set can be enjoyed in the afternoon and later in the evening they will return to the stage for a full band performance of songs from their forthcoming album, Noise Please.

Slade are heading to Norwich as part of their 2021 tour - Credit: Archant

5. Slade at the Waterfront

When: 6.30pm - 10pm, Saturday, December 11

Price: £24.50

Glam-rock heroes, Slade, will be heading to Norwich as part of their 2021 Christmas tour.

Their infectious pop-rock 'n' roll will no doubt get people singing along and dancing and of course their set would not be complete without a certain festive song.

6. UK Subs at the Waterfront Studio

When: 7pm - 10.30pm, Sunday, December 12

Price: £17

With over 40 years in the game, the UK punk band have gained huge respect among their peers.

Tim Burgess of the Charlatans will be taking to the LCR stage with his band in December for a 30th anniversary tour - Credit: Nick Butcher

7. The Charlatans at the LCR

When: Sunday, December 12

Price: £32.50

The Charlatans are heading to Norwich for their 30th anniversary tour.

The indie rockers have notched up 13 top 40 albums and have captivated fans with their swaggering guitars and Northern Soul and House-influenced rhythms.

The Levellers will finally come to Norwich, having had the initial 2020 date postponed due to the pandemic - Credit: PA

8. The Levellers at the University of East Anglia LCR

When: 7pm - 11pm, Tuesday, December 14

Price: £27.50

Brighton folk-rock outfit, The Levellers, have been entertaining audiences for over 30 years.

This show was rescheduled from 2020, which was brought to a halt due to the pandemic.

9. Sham 69 at the Waterfront

When: Friday, December 17

Price: £25

The 70s punk icons will be performing in Norwich this December at the Waterfront.

The original 1977 lineup will be playing a set full of hits such as Hersham Boys and Hurry Up Harry.

10. Nebula Sun at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom

When: Thursday, December 23

Price: £6

The five-piece outfit from Norwich blend West African rhythms with jazz, soul and hip hop for an uplifting sound that is sure to get you dancing.

They will be throwing a very special festive party at the Voodoo Showroom promising festive drinks, pizza and good times.

Chase & Status will perform a DJ set at Norwich Showground for New Year's Eve - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

11. Chase & Status (DJ) at Norwich Warehouse

When: Friday, December 31

Price: From £39

One of the biggest acts in electronic music will be seeing out the end of the year at Norwich Showground's warehouse venue.

Organised by Dancing Astronaut , the night promises an out-of-this-world experience with state-of-the-art production and light shows.







