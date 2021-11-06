Vegan Christmas market returns to city this weekend

Norwich's vegan Christmas market is set to return to the Forum for its sixth year.

The market will showcase a range of vegan products including clothes, cakes and even vegan dog food.

The event begins at 10am Sunday and will finish at 4pm.

Penny Franiel, 56, who founded the event in 2014, said: "For many of our stallholders it's their first event since the pandemic so they are really excited to be showing their wares again.

"There will be hot food outside with things like pizzas, burgers and wraps, and inside we will have more stalls including charitable organisations who are hoping to raise money for various projects."

Ms Franiel developed the idea as a way to bring vegans together in the city.

"I've been vegan for several years and before Norwich wasn't a very vegan friendly city. Now of course that has changed dramatically with lots of great vegan businesses, some of whom were involved with the first vegan market in 2014," she added.