News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Vegan Christmas market returns to city this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:47 PM November 6, 2021
Last year's Christmas vegan market. Photo: Norwich Vegans

Last year's Christmas vegan market. Photo: Norwich Vegans - Credit: Norwich Vegans

Norwich's vegan Christmas market is set to return to the Forum for its sixth year.

The market will showcase a range of vegan products including clothes, cakes and even vegan dog food. 

The event begins at 10am Sunday and will finish at 4pm. 

Penny Franiel, 56, who founded the event in 2014, said: "For many of our stallholders it's their first event since the pandemic so they are really excited to be showing their wares again.

"There will be hot food outside with things like pizzas, burgers and wraps, and inside we will have more stalls including charitable organisations who are hoping to raise money for various projects." 

You may also want to watch:

Ms Franiel developed the idea as a way to bring vegans together in the city.

"I've been vegan for several years and before Norwich wasn't a very vegan friendly city. Now of course that has changed dramatically with lots of great vegan businesses, some of whom were involved with the first vegan market in 2014," she added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man found in river in Norwich
  2. 2 City centre Tesco Express store to close
  3. 3 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
  1. 4 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  2. 5 Bosses' joy at plan to ban ALL traffic in three city streets
  3. 6 New mum diagnosed with incurable cancer 'overwhelmed' by donations
  4. 7 Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window
  5. 8 Is this the best home to rent in Norwich?
  6. 9 Anger as vans 'can't get close' to shops sparking traffic chaos
  7. 10 Physio vows to fight 'ludicrous' ticket for partner's 43-second stop
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: J

Norwich restaurants forced to close for 'technical difficulties'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Alice Whittaker and her son Reuben

'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Rihanna Royall, owner, and Julian Richards, manager, at The Shack on Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pictu

Mental Health

New cafe selling pastries and sourdough pizza opens in NR3

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Norwich Live

Police hunting wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

person